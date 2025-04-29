When Maryland basketball star Derik Queen uttered the now-famous words on television, “I’m from Baltimore, that’s why,” they wound up on T-shirts only minutes later. It was an instant rallying slogan for the city.

It’s safe to say Orioles infielder Ryan O’Hearn’s words — which were caught by a hot mic in the dugout Monday night — won’t make it onto a shirt. At least not an officially licensed shirt.

After O’Hearn clubbed a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning of Baltimore’s 4-3 win against the New York Yankees, a camera in the dugout for the YES Network filmed O’Hearn drinking from the “homer hydration station.” Then O’Hearn turned and uttered a hilarious — albeit colorful — celebratory statement.

“Suck my f------ b----,” O’Hearn yelled.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

As the game on the field continued, a clip of O’Hearn’s ribald remark took off on X. Over on TikTok, MLB on Fox captured an announcer’s witty reply taking inspiration from the post-homer swig of water, “I guess his mouth should get cleaned out.”

After the game, O’Hearn began his media session by apologizing to any children who were watching on YES and heard what he said.

“There’s a hot mic in the dugout there, and we’re fired up, we say some things that we maybe don’t want kids to hear,” O’Hearn said. “I just want to say sorry for that.”

It was a big moment for a struggling ballclub. Manager Brandon Hyde said O’Hearn’s blast prompted a “little exhale in the dugout after what we’ve been through lately.” By winning Monday, the Orioles broke a stretch that featured six losses in their last seven games.

The contest was all the more vital because it came against New York, a division rival. It might be April, but these games count as much as they do in September.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Big win for the boys,” O’Hearn said. “We’ve been grinding, so to get that hit there, get some momentum, put us up like that, a lot of emotion and, obviously, very happy with how it turned out today.”

The emotion was a no-doubter. Fans could hear it loud and clear.