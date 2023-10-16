Orioles’ season began with hope and took off to greater heights

To understand where Baltimore found itself entering the season, begin with Elias and Hyde. Begin with the 2019 MLB draft, in which Elias set the franchise on its present-day course with the selections of catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson. Begin with Hyde’s first season of management, his 108 losses, and the patience it took to arrive on that February morning in Sarasota willing and able to utter the word “postseason” without it being out of the realm of possibility.