NEW YORK — Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez has been shut down for the rest of the season and will not pitch in the postseason.

Rodriguez, who has been out since Aug. 4 with right lat/teres discomfort, ran out of time to ramp up before a playoff series. Getting back in time for the playoffs was always going to be a rush, manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday, because this is an injury that can take months to heal.

Rodriguez was throwing side sessions but had not worked up to pitching to hitters. With the minor league season done, he would not have had anywhere to go on a rehab assignment. By shutting him down, the Orioles are hopeful they can maintain his long-term health.

“We are going to get him ready for 2025,” Hyde said. “It’s disappointing. It’s tough. He’s so talented and a huge part of our rotation this year and going forward.”

Rodriguez was hoping to take a major step forward in his sophomore season after an up-and-down rookie campaign that saw him optioned after his first 10 starts before coming back midseason and pitching well. He performed well when we was healthy this season — pitching to a 3.86 ERA in 20 starts — but landed on the injured list twice.

He would have been slated to start a playoff game. Instead, the Orioles will go with Corbin Burnes, Zach Eflin and either Dean Kremer or Albert Suárez in a potential Game 3 if needed.

Rodriguez is the fourth starter to be shut down this season. Tyler Wells, Kyle Bradish and John Means saw their seasons end in June. Unlike those three, Rodriguez is expected to be healthy for the start of spring training.