The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The Orioles and right-hander Julio Teheran have agreed to terms on a minor league contract, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told The Baltimore Banner on Tuesday. The team previously signed the veteran starting pitcher in late February to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.

Teheran opted out of his deal at the end of the spring when he didn’t make Baltimore’s opening day roster. Since then, he made one start for the New York Mets before he was released. He recently opted out of a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, paving the way to return to the Orioles’ organization.

As a minor league addition, Teheran could be seen mostly as a depth piece in case Baltimore’s organization is rocked by another injury. Last week, general manager Mike Elias announced left-hander John Means and right-hander Tyler Wells would miss the rest of the season due to UCL injuries; Means has already undergone a second Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery.

Teheran, 33, has an extensive track record as a reliable starter in the majors, but he has struggled to maintain a place since a 2021 shoulder injury. Last season, he pitched 71 2/3 innings for the Milwaukee Brewers and held a 4.40 ERA.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Teheran’s most successful period in the majors came with the Atlanta Braves, during which he earned two All-Star appearances in nine seasons.

As this is a minor league deal, Teheran finds himself in a similar position as he held during spring training. For the Orioles this spring, Teheran performed well as a starter or long reliever. In 13 1/3 innings, he pitched to a 3.38 ERA but walked seven batters with 10 strikeouts. Many of those came in one faulty outing, when Teheran’s ERA elevated with four runs against him in just 2 1/3 innings.

In his other 11 innings for Baltimore this spring, Teheran allowed one run.

Still, Teheran is here mainly as emergency cover. Even without Means and Wells, the Orioles have a solid rotation of Corbin Burnes, Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer and Cole Irvin. Albert Suárez offers the ability to start or pitch out of the bullpen, and Cade Povich and Chayce McDermott are nearing a major league debut.