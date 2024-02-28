SARASOTA, Fla. — In a bid to supplement their rotation depth, the Orioles are signing right-hander Julio Teherán to a minor league deal that includes a spring training invite and an opt-out, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Banner.

The 33-year-old will make $2 million for the Orioles if he makes the 26-man roster, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported.

Teherán’s addition inserts another name into the mix competing for a place in Baltimore’s rotation, where potentially two spots are up for grabs.

Right-hander Kyle Bradish, who earned Cy Young award votes after a breakout 2023 campaign, has a sprained ulnar collateral ligament. He has received a PRP injection and is throwing from flat ground, and general manager Mike Elias said the Orioles expect to have him back at some point in 2024. In addition, left-hander John Means is behind on his offseason throwing program following discomfort in October on his surgically repaired elbow.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Right-hander Tyler Wells and left-hander Cole Irvin are the most likely frontrunners to take up the open spots vacated. Teherán, though, is a low-risk option to add to the competition. He pitched 71 2/3 innings for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, in which he held a 4.40 ERA — his first major league action since 2021, when he injured his shoulder.

Before the injury, Teherán was a two-time All-Star during nine seasons with Atlanta, from 2011 to 2019. He went 77-73 with a 3.67 ERA in 226 starts during that stretch.

The velocity on Teherán’s fastball has dropped over the years, but the increased usage of his cutter and sinker helped him make a return to the majors for the first time in two years last season. He rarely walked hitters in 2023; his 4.5% walk rate ranked in the 96th percentile, according to Statcast.

Andy Kostka

andy.kostka@thebaltimorebanner.com

Andy Kostka

Andy Kostka is an Orioles beat writer for The Baltimore Banner. He previously covered the Orioles for The Baltimore Sun. Kostka graduated from the University of Maryland and grew up in Rockville. 

More from Andy Kostka

Stock gainers: Orioles players who have impressed early in spring training

Union exec Tony Clark hopes impending Orioles sale will lead to more spending

More From The Banner

April Hurley is a survivor. The scars from an attack from Jason Billingsley sexually assaulted where he sliced her neck are still visible.

Her attack was overshadowed by Pava LaPere’s death. April Hurley speaks out.

Are Maryland prisons out of bounds with federal requirements for trans prisoners?

Forget cafeteria pizza: City College students are using DoorDash for school lunch

‘A really bad ten minutes’: Report of domestic violence brings no charges for Ravens’ Zay Flowers