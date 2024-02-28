SARASOTA, Fla. — In a bid to supplement their rotation depth, the Orioles are signing right-hander Julio Teherán to a minor league deal that includes a spring training invite and an opt-out, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Banner.

The 33-year-old will make $2 million for the Orioles if he makes the 26-man roster, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported.

Teherán’s addition inserts another name into the mix competing for a place in Baltimore’s rotation, where potentially two spots are up for grabs.

Right-hander Kyle Bradish, who earned Cy Young award votes after a breakout 2023 campaign, has a sprained ulnar collateral ligament. He has received a PRP injection and is throwing from flat ground, and general manager Mike Elias said the Orioles expect to have him back at some point in 2024. In addition, left-hander John Means is behind on his offseason throwing program following discomfort in October on his surgically repaired elbow.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Right-hander Tyler Wells and left-hander Cole Irvin are the most likely frontrunners to take up the open spots vacated. Teherán, though, is a low-risk option to add to the competition. He pitched 71 2/3 innings for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, in which he held a 4.40 ERA — his first major league action since 2021, when he injured his shoulder.

Before the injury, Teherán was a two-time All-Star during nine seasons with Atlanta, from 2011 to 2019. He went 77-73 with a 3.67 ERA in 226 starts during that stretch.

The velocity on Teherán’s fastball has dropped over the years, but the increased usage of his cutter and sinker helped him make a return to the majors for the first time in two years last season. He rarely walked hitters in 2023; his 4.5% walk rate ranked in the 96th percentile, according to Statcast.