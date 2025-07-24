CLEVELAND — The Orioles inked a major deal with their 37th-overall pick from this year’s MLB draft by signing outfielder Slater de Brun to a $4 million signing bonus, according to a source with direct knowledge.

The signing bonus is well over the slot value of $2.63 million. de Brun, who was committed to play baseball at Vanderbilt, warranted the additional bonus pool money. With the signing of de Brun, the Orioles have secured each of their picks from the first 10 rounds of the draft.

de Brun, effectively, is the return portion Baltimore receives as part of the trade that sent right-hander Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays. Baltimore received a competitive balance-A round selection for Baker (competitive balance round picks are the only ones MLB teams may trade), and they turned that into the high-upside outfielder from Bend, Oregon.

de Brun bats from the left side and projects as a center fielder in the major leagues because of his fielding and speed. But de Brun also brings gap power and strong contact skills to the equation, according to Baseball America’s scouting report.

Without playing a minor league game yet, Baseball America ranked de Brun as the Orioles’ 12th-best prospect, joining fellow 2025 draft picks Wehiwa Aloy (shortstop, eighth), Caden Bodine (catcher, 11th) and Ike Irish (catcher/outfielder, fifth).

In a video shared by the Orioles on X, de Brun looks out over the field at Camden Yards. “I feel like a little kid, man,” de Brun says.

The Orioles managed to offer de Brun an over-slot value because of minor under-slot signings for other draft picks. Baltimore had $19,144,500 in bonus pool money with which to work, marking the highest amount since the bonus-pool era began in 2012, according to MLB.com.

Much of that money went toward acquiring the 14 picks Baltimore made within the first 10 rounds. Picks made after round 10 don’t count against the bonus pool unless the bonus exceeds $150,000.

Sealing a deal with de Brun is a major draft win for Baltimore, giving them another athletic outfielder in the farm system. He was the fourth position player chosen by the Orioles to begin the draft. Then, in the second round and with the competitive balance round-B pick, the Orioles chose pitchers Joseph Dzierwa and JT Quinn.

de Brun was a high-ranking recruit for Vanderbilt. Perfect Game considered him the 14th-best player in the 2025 class.