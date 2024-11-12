After a breakout season, Anthony Santander is taking home the first major award of his career.

The Orioles right fielder won the Silver Slugger, an award given to the best offensive performer at each position, as voted on by fellow players and managers. He was honored alongside fellow American League East outfielders Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson and utilityman Jordan Westburg were finalists at their positions in the AL but did not win. Regular season batting champion Bobby Witt Jr. took home the award for shortstop, while Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith won it at the utility position.

Santander hit a career-high 44 home runs in 2024, third-most in MLB behind only Shohei Ohtani and Judge, while hitting .235 with a .308 on-base percentage. He also played a career-high 153 games — thanks in part to a refined regimen that kept him healthy all season after injuries interrupted the early part of his career — and was named an All-Star for the first time.

Santander is now a free agent. The Orioles offered him a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer, and he has until Nov. 19 to accept or decline it. If he declines and signs elsewhere, the Orioles will receive a compensation pick in next year’s draft.

Henderson, who won the award last year and followed it up by hitting .281 with 37 home runs, lost to Witt Jr., who hit a league-leading .332 with a .977 OPS. Westburg, who spent most of the second half on the injured list with a broken hand, hit .264 with a .793 OPS.

Award season may not be over for the Orioles, as Colton Cowser was named a finalist for American League Rookie of the Year. The winner will be announced on Nov. 18.