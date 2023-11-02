Three Orioles players named Silver Slugger finalists

Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander and Gunnar Henderson have been named Silver Slugger finalists, the award given to the best offensive player at each position.

The winner will be announced Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. on MLB Network.

This is Rutschman’s second finalist nod of award season, as he’s also in contention for a Gold Glove. He hit .277 with a .435 slugging percentage and 20 home runs. The Royals’ Salvador Perez and the Mariners’ Cal Raleigh are also up for the award at catcher.

Santander is among seven outfielders in contention for the award, along with the Rays’ Randy Arozarena, the Rangers’ Adolis García, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge, the White Sox Luis Robert Jr., the Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez and the Astros’ Kyle Tucker. Santander hit .257 with a .472 slugging percentage and 28 home runs.

For Henderson, this is the beginning of what could be a busy award season. After a slow start to the season, he wrapped up his rookie year with a .255 batting average, a .489 slugging percentage and 28 home runs. Henderson, who spent time between shortstop and third base, is nominated at the utility spot alongside the Angels’ Brandon Drury, the Blue Jays’ Whit Merrifield and the Rays’ Isaac Paredes.