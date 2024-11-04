The Orioles could have a player win consecutive Silver Slugger Awards for the first time in two decades after shortstop Gunnar Henderson was named a finalist Monday. Outfielder Anthony Santander and utilityman Jordan Westburg are also finalists, and Baltimore is also a finalist for the American League offensive team of the year.

Henderson, who won the award last year, could follow in the footsteps of Miguel Tejada, who won the award in 2004 and 2005. Cal Ripken Jr. and Eddie Murray also won Silver Slugger honors in consecutive seasons in their careers. Henderson is coming off a season in which he hit .283 with an .893 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, but he will face Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. for the honor.

Witt, a finalist along with the Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager, hit a league-leading .332 with a .977 OPS. Seager batted .278 with an .864 OPS.

Santander, a finalist in 2023, reached new offensive heights this season. He hit .235 with a .308 on-base percentage, but his slugging numbers excelled. The 30-year-old clubbed 44 homers with a .506 slugging percentage. He’ll face Boston’s Jarren Duran, New York’s Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, and Detroit’s Riley Greene in the outfield.

And Westburg, splitting time between third base and second base, displayed a consistent level of production in his first full season in the majors. Westburg hit .264 with a .793 OPS, and he was paramount in Baltimore’s offensive success. After Westburg fractured his hand at the end of July — one of multiple injuries to regulars — the lineup’s consistency dipped.

The other utility finalists are Minnesota’s Willi Castro and Texas’ Josh Smith.

Baltimore’s place as a finalist for the American League offensive team of the year is interesting. The Orioles crashed out of the postseason with one run scored between two games; it was part of a monthslong slide of boom-or-bust results. But on the whole, the Orioles still finished as one of the top American League offenses. According to FanGraphs, Baltimore’s lineup warranted 28.8 wins above replacement, which was second in the American League behind the New York Yankees (33.7).

The Orioles also finished behind the Yankees alone in OPS (.751), although Baltimore’s .435 slugging percentage was first in the American League.

Despite that, the post-All-Star break decline was apparent. The Orioles were still fourth in the American League with a .731 OPS, but their average dropped to .246 in the second half. After the season, manager Brandon Hyde and general manager Mike Elias said they would analyze the offensive struggles of the second half and, perhaps, attempt to limit the reliance on home runs.

In the following weeks, co-hitting coaches Ryan Fuller and Matt Borgschulte left the organization.

The awards, handed out annually to the best offensive player at each position in each league, were voted by the managers and three coaches from every club. Three outfielders will be represented in both the AL and NL.

The winners will be announced Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. on MLB Network.