Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson win Silver Slugger awards

Two of the Orioles’ brightest young stars are taking home hardware.

Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson won Silver Slugger awards Thursday, the awards given to the best offensive player at each position. Rutschman won for American League catcher, Henderson for AL utility.

Rutschman slashed .277/.374/.435 with 20 home runs, improving on his impressive rookie season in most categories. He led AL catchers in multiple categories, including batting average, hits, doubles and OPS. He beat out the Royals’ Salvador Perez and the Mariners’ Cal Raleigh for the award.

Henderson, who split time between shortstop and third base, had a .255 batting average with a .489 slugging percentage and 28 home runs during his rookie season, overcoming a slow start. He won over the Angels’ Brandon Drury, the Blue Jays’ Whit Merrifield and the Rays’ Isaac Paredes. Henderson is the first rookie in franchise history to win the award.