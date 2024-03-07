SARASOTA, Fla. — Fast forward a few years, and this might be a regular season game.

Major League Baseball is pitting two of the best farm systems against each other when the Orioles and Pirates face off in a “Spring Breakout” game on March 14 at 7:05 p.m. at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida. The game, which is orchestrated by the league, is part of a four-day event with 16 games where the stars of Minor League Baseball face off.

The best matchup, perhaps, will be in Bradenton. The Orioles and Pirates are loaded with talent. Infielder Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, headlines Baltimore’s roster. He could have a rematch against right-hander Paul Skenes, the 2023 first overall pick. Holliday grounded out against Skenes earlier this spring, although Holliday noted that if he had been in “midseason form, I like my chances in that at-bat.”

“I only saw two pitches,” Holliday said on MLB Network on Thursday. “I would have liked to have gotten a hit. But definitely a fun at-bat and looking forward to whenever we get to face off again.”

The rest of Baltimore’s roster features a slew of talent from the team’s Top 30 Prospects list, such as catcher Samuel Basallo, who is recovering from a stress fracture in his right throwing elbow. Basallo said he hopes to be in a position to play as the designated hitter in the game.

The rest of the roster is as follows, with their Baseball America prospect ranking listed, if applicable.

Pitchers

Cade Povich, No. 9

Trace Bright, No. 21

Keagan Gillies

Nolan Hoffman

Yaqui Rivera

Kade Strowd

Catchers

Samuel Basallo, No. 2

Creed Willems

Silas Ardoin

Connor Pavolony

Infielders

Jackson Holliday, No. 1

Coby Mayo, No. 3

Connor Norby, No. 6

Max Wagner, No. 15

Frederick Bencosme, No. 28

Leandro Arias

Billy Cook (Infield and outfield)

Outfielders

Enrique Bradfield Jr., No. 7

Dylan Beavers, No. 11

Jud Fabian, No. 13

Braylin Tavera, No. 18

John Rhodes, OF, No. 26

Thomas Sosa

Matthew Etzel