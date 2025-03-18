SARASOTA, Fla. — In less than a week, the Orioles will leave Florida and head north to start the season.

Who will be on the plane?

While the major roster spots are sorted out, there’s still a rotation spot, bullpen space and potentially a bench infield position that are up in the air.

Who is making a last-minute push for those spots? Here’s who stood out this week at spring training.

Cade Povich

Cade Povich. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore B)

When it was announced Grayson Rodriguez is out for opening day with elbow inflammation, an opening on the once-set rotation opened up.

Enter Cade Povich.

The 24-year-old debuted last year and impressed in the last month of the season, pitching to a 2.60 ERA in his last five starts. He carried that form into camp and did not allow a run in his first two spring starts.

His stat line from his third start last week against the Blue Jays doesn’t come off as impressive: five earned runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. But all of those runs came against a strong Toronto lineup in the fifth inning, when Povich was taxed. He showed off his improved changeup, which he got Bo Bichette to swing and miss on.

Albert Suárez is also in contention for that fifth rotation spot, but it’s looking more like the Orioles will use him as a long man in the bullpen, keeping him stretched out in case they need a spot start.

Vimael Machín

Vimael Machín. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

Manager Brandon Hyde calls him “the Machine” for a reason. A nonroster invitee, Machín has shined this spring, hitting .412 with a 1.042 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Whether it’ll be enough to crack the roster, though, depends on the health of Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo. Henderson, dealing with an intercostal strain, has been out of games since Feb. 27. He expects to be ready for opening day, but that will be contingent on how he feels this week. Mateo, who had Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in August, got his first game action Sunday, going 0-for-2 and playing five innings at shortstop. He still needs more at-bats and to be comfortable sliding and diving, so March 27 might be a bit of a stretch for him.

Matt Bowman

Matt Bowman. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

With Andrew Kittredge out until midseason after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, at least one spot in the bullpen is up for grabs. Veteran Matt Bowman, on a minor league deal, could have the upper hand — he hasn’t allowed a run in his last three outings. He’s also one of the few who can go multiple innings if necessary, which could come in handy if Suárez is needed to start.

Bryan Baker could also be an option for this last spot. But Bowman’s strong form of late could give him an edge. Neither has options left, so the Orioles would have to give up one or both depending on who makes the team.

Jackson Holliday

Jackson Holliday. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

Holliday’s spot on the team is essentially secure — especially since the Orioles plan on him being their opening day shortstop if Henderson and Mateo need more time. And knowing he’s not fighting for a spot makes his results this spring even more encouraging. Holliday is hitting .314 with a .871 OPS this spring and has five hits in his last four games.

Holliday — who spent his offseason beefing up and adding speed — will look to carry this hot streak into the regular season to build off a rookie season where he hit .189.