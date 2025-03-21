SARASOTA, Fla. — Every spring, they migrate down south for six weeks of training under the Florida sun.

Over 70 will try, but only 26 will be selected at the end of March to make the journey to Toronto for opening day.

The stakes are high this season. The Orioles finally escaped the dark days of the rebuild in 2022, putting three 100-loss seasons behind them. They won the American League East in 2023 and secured the top wild-card spot in 2024. But even with the regular season success, one thing has still evaded them: a playoff win. The Orioles were swept in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

The Orioles are no longer the inexperienced baby birds. Their core has multiple major league seasons behind them and the team is counting on them to take that next step and be the leaders of the clubhouse. The front office added veterans like Charlie Morton and Tyler O’Neill to supplement the spots Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander held last year and will have a healthy Félix Bautista at their disposal.

But before a game is played, the players and coaches indulge the media in Photo Day, parading through the team’s spring complex in full uniform to take pictures for multiple outlets and wire services. Here are some of our favorite shots.

Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

Infielder Jackson Holliday. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner) Pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

Outfielder Colton Cowser. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

From left, shortstop Gunnar Henderson, catcher Samuel Basallo, and outfielder Jud Fabian. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

From left, catcher Adley Rutschman, pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano, and pitcher Cionel Pérez. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

Pitcher Gregory Soto. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

Pitcher Justin Armbruester. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner) Infielder Nick Gordon. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

Pitcher Andrew Kittredge. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner) Pitcher Félix Bautista. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

Outfielder Jordyn Adams. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

From left, catcher Maverick Handley, infielder Coby Mayo, and pitcher Zach Eflin. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

From left, infielder Vimael Machín, pitcher Robinson Martínez, and outfielder Heston Kjerstad. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

Pitcher Charlie Morton. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

Outfielder Cedric Mullins. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner) Pitcher Cade Povich. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)