After racking up just about every accolade while pitching for the Yomiuri Giants in Japan, new Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano has to start from the bottom in the big leagues.

Live from Sarasota, “Banner Baseball Show” host Paul Mancano is joined by beat writer Danielle Allentuck to discuss what they’ve seen from Sugano and the other new players in spring training. Then, they react to Orioles owner David Rubenstein’s comments and look ahead to the start of Grapefruit League action.

Tune in live at 9:15 a.m.