SARASOTA, Fla. — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde often minimizes the importance of spring training results, and for good reason. The sample is small, and to make sweeping judgments about a player based on limited exposure would be premature.

Still, players are competing for places on the opening day roster, and the second week of spring training games was full of standout performers.

Last week, The Baltimore Banner highlighted several players who impressed in early games. One of those players returns in this week’s (Feb. 28 through March 6) edition, although a handful of players have recently found their footing and are new additions.

These are some of this week’s top performers.

No Orioles hitter has done more this week than No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Jackson Holliday

The way infielder Jackson Holliday shook off what he considered his worst performance of the spring was perhaps more impressive than the results he posted Tuesday — and those were sure impressive. Holliday struck out twice and was held hitless Sunday. But the No. 1 prospect in baseball knows how to settle himself, so he competed in a mixed batting practice session Monday to recalibrate his timing.

It worked. He singled, doubled and tripled in Wednesday’s game. Over his last week, no Orioles hitter has done more than Holliday. He recorded six hits with two doubles and two triples to bring his spring training tally to 7-for-21.

Holliday’s push for an opening day roster spot is about more than his results. It’s about Holliday’s ability to play strong defense and turn the page from a bad day. So far, he’s doing all three at a high level.

Relief pitcher Keegan Akin has a 0.00 ERA, and he has allowed just one baserunner. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Keegan Akin

For all the relievers who have struggled early in camp — an unsurprising hiccup for many as they tinker with windups and pitches — left-hander Keegan Akin has stood out. After dealing with a back injury in 2023, Akin says he feels back to his old self. If he means 2022, that would be a huge boost for the Orioles, considering Akin pitched to a 3.20 ERA in 81 2/3 innings that season.

Akin’s early results back up his belief that his four-seam fastball, slider and changeup are playing more strongly than last year. In three innings over the last week, Akin struck out four, walked one and allowed no hits or runs. Overall this spring, Akin has a perfect ERA with just one baserunner against him.

There’s room within Baltimore’s bullpen for Akin to make the opening day roster. And, because he has an option remaining in his contract, he’s sure to play at least some role this season, even if it’s not immediately.

Albert Suarez could provide valuable pitching depth. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Albert Suárez

A relative unknown before his start Tuesday, right-hander Albert Suárez put on a show against the Philadelphia Phillies. He struck out seven in three scoreless innings, and his four-seam fastball induced 10 whiffs with an average of 13 horizontal inches of run.

That’ll do.

Suárez played briefly in the majors for the San Francisco Giants, but his path soon brought him to Korea and Japan. After signing with the Orioles last year, the 34-year-old implemented some of the pitching staff’s suggestions — such as greater hip-to-shoulder separation to increase velocity — during winter ball in Venezuela. On a minor league deal, Suárez could be valuable pitching depth with the option for a more considerable role if he continues pitching like this.

Right-hander Julio Teheran made an immediate impression after joining the team during spring training. (Andy Kostka / The Baltimore Banner)

Julio Teheran

Signed after camp opened, right-hander Julio Teheran nevertheless arrived ready to pitch. He started Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and cruised through two innings, walking one but retiring six of the seven batters he faced.

Teheran hasn’t allowed a hit in three innings. He noted that his breaking balls still require work, but Teheran could forge a path toward a long-relief or starting role in Baltimore.

“Every pitch, every at-bat I throw is going to count,” Teheran said. “And that’s what I’m taking out there. I’m taking it one pitch at a time and, obviously, showing them that I came here to make the team.”

He has an opt out in his contract should he not make the opening day roster, but he could accept a minor league assignment anyway if it comes to that.

Over the last week, outfielder Kyle Stowers has two homers, four hits and four RBIs. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Kyle Stowers

The Orioles outfield equation is a difficult one. There are more eligible candidates than places. Kyle Stowers has only made the deliberations more difficult by performing at such a high level early this spring.

Over the last week, Stowers has two homers, four hits and four RBIs.

Infielder Errol Robinson is using speed to stand out. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Errol Robinson

A depth infielder, Errol Robinson has stood out for his speed as much as anything. He stole three bases over the past seven days to go with two hits, three walks and three runs. Robinson also struck out three times.

Adam Jones, the former Orioles center fielder and guest coach, pointed to Robinson as one of the players who has impressed him. Jones said Robinson is among those who have asked the right questions, such as how to stay in baseball for a long time. Jones answers that versatility is everything.

Robinson, a Montgomery County native, has reached as high as the Triple-A level. Last year for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate, the 29-year-old hit .222.

Gunnar Henderson showed that the injury that delayed his start to spring training should not be a long-term issue. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Gunnar Henderson

Fresh off the American League Rookie of the Year award, infielder Gunnar Henderson had to wait until this week for his spring training debut. The 22-year-old dealt with oblique aggravation early in camp.

Now that injury is behind him, and he has wasted no time producing at the plate. Henderson singled in his first game and then compiled a 3-for-3 night Wednesday with two singles and a double. Although he made an error at shortstop (a position he expects to play more this season), Henderson is back on track to be ready for opening day.

Dillon Tate has thrown three perfect innings in the spring. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Dillon Tate

After missing the 2023 season with elbow/forearm injuries, right-hander Dillon Tate returned this spring with his velocity and command intact. Tate has faced nine batters. He’s retired all nine, mixing in three strikeouts.

Just over the last seven days, Tate has thrown two scoreless innings. These displays are encouraging for a bullpen that will rely heavily on the return of a healthy Tate, who could be a high-leverage arm.

“His heavy sinker is back, and he’s throwing sliders for strikes. Good to see him throw some changeups,” Hyde said. “You can definitely see from the dugout the sinker is sinking and is going to get a ton of ground balls.”

Mike Baumann has three strikeouts in three perfect innings during a pivotal spring for him. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Mike Baumann

It’s a big year for right-hander Mike Baumann. He’s out of minor league options, so if the 28-year-old doesn’t make the opening day roster, the Orioles would have to designate Baumann for assignment and hope he isn’t claimed off waivers.

That doesn’t seem to be a problem at this point. Baumann, like Tate, has pitched three innings this spring and has retired all nine batters while doing so. He also has three strikeouts thus far. Baumann pitched for the first time in a week on Wednesday and continued the strong start to camp.

“The unpredictable off-speed stuff in fastball counts is a separator for him,” Hyde said. “Last year he really threw a lot of fastballs and cutters, but so far this camp he’s thrown some good changeups; he’s thrown good curveballs, along with a mid-to-upper fastball. Love the confidence he’s showing right now and how aggressive he is in the strike zone.”

Last week’s list: Colton Cowser, Coby Mayo, Matt Krook, Seth Johnson, Kyle Stowers, Cole Irvin, Tyler Nevin, Daniel Johnson