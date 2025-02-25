SARASOTA, Fla. — One week ago, the Orioles gathered for their first full workout of spring training knowing their roster has limited openings this year.

But there are still a few spots up for grabs, and a strong performance in workouts and exhibition games can give someone an edge. And even if players don’t make the cut out of spring training, this is the perfect time for them to impress coaches, scouts and front-office executives in the hope of an in-season call-up.

Here’s who has stood out in the early going:

Cade Povich

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Cade Povich, right, walks to the dugout with his fellow pitchers ahead of a Grapefruit League game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Orioles are expected to open the season with Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin, Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano and Dean Kremer in the starting rotation. If the team wants to stay at five starters — and the Orioles have indicated they do — that leaves no space for Povich.

But if Povich goes out and shoves this spring, like he did in September when he pitched to a 2.60 ERA in five starts and was in line to start a playoff game, he may force the team’s hand. His first outing Sunday was a good start toward that goal — he allowed no hits or runs and struck out one batter in two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. His fastball average was 91.9 mph and peaked at 93.3, just slightly below his numbers for last season, as is typical this time of year as pitchers ramp up.

Brandon Young

Pitcher Brandon Young, left, warms up. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

Young is another starter fighting for one of the elusive rotation spots. But his one disadvantage, compared to Povich, is that he has not made his major league debut yet. Young, the Orioles’ minor league pitcher of the year in 2024, started last season in Bowie and ended it in Norfolk, where he had a 3.44 ERA in 20 games, 18 of them starts.

The Orioles added Young to their 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from being taken in the Rule 5 draft, which helps his quest to make the team, as the Orioles would not need to make a 40-man roster move to select him. Young has a high-velocity fastball — he hit 97 mph in his spring debut Sunday — with a curveball, cutter and changeup. He also generated seven swings and misses.

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles non-roster invitee and catcher Samuel Basallo speaks with coaches after a bullpen session. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Basallo was in camp last spring, but an injury limited what he was able to show the major league staff. This spring, he’s able to fully participate — and showing off.

Just ask the coaches who watch his displays of power in batting practice.

“I wouldn’t recommend standing behind the fence in right center or dead center or left center, for that matter,” assistant hitting coach Sherman Johnson.

Basallo won’t make the team out of spring training. Adley Rutschman and Gary Sánchez have the catcher spots covered, so this camp is just about getting experience and learning from the elder statesmen. Basallo caught part of Sunday’s game, his first spring action behind the plate, and had a hard-hit single (107.4 off the bat).

Vimael Machín

Baltimore Orioles' Vimael Machín, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

A non-roster invitee, Machín started his career in the Cubs, Athletics and Phillies organizations before heading to Mexican League for parts of 2023 and 2024. Last year, he hit .401 with seven home runs for the Charros de Jalisco.

He played third base on Sunday and impressed at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run. It will take a lot more games like that to sneak onto the roster — third base is currently stacked with Jordan Westburg, Ramon Urías, Jorge Mateo and Coby Mayo able to play there — but this performance definitely got Machín on people’s radars.

Félix Bautista

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Félix Bautista pitches his first live bullpen session in Sarasota. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

Bautista has his spot on the team all but secured, but this week was still noteworthy for the 2023 All-Star. Bautista, who had Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in 2023 and missed all of the 2024 season, took a major step forward Sunday when he faced live hitters for the first time since hurting his elbow. He threw 25 pitches in a live batting practice, and will throw one more session later this week before getting into a spring training game.

His velocity is still not up to where it was before the surgery — he’s hovering around 94 mph, while he regularly approached triple digits two seasons ago — but he’s confident he’ll get there with time.

“I felt good,” he said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “It feels like I continued where I last left off. I’m really satisfied with how it went yesterday.”