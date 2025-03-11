BRADENTON, Fla. — In less than two weeks, the Orioles will be playing their final exhibition game ahead of the regular season at Nationals Park, in what will be the first in a five-year preseason series between Washington and Baltimore.

That comes March 24, and three days later, the Orioles open their season at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Before then, though, there are injuries to account for and a few roster battles to determine: a fifth starting spot in the rotation following right-hander Grayson Rodriguez’s elbow inflammation; the last bullpen places after right-hander Andrew Kittredge’s knee surgery; and potentially an extra infielder should Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo be unavailable on opening day.

Over the last week of spring training games, several Orioles players made the most of their chances to impress. Each week during camp, The Baltimore Banner will highlight a group of players who have improved their standing.

RHP Matt Bowman

Late last season, when right-hander Matt Bowman arrived as a waiver pickup, the Orioles were searching for bullpen answers. Bowman recorded a 3.45 ERA in 15 2/3 innings, and he returned this winter on a minor league deal — the kind of contract that can give Baltimore flexibility, although Bowman, 33, could potentially opt out of the deal should he not make the 40-man roster.

Bowman opened the spring with a rocky outing but has since looked strong in his next 3 2/3 frames. Bowman has struck out seven batters with two hits and one unearned run against him in those three outings, including a four-strikeout performance Monday.

“He’s just a guy who knows how to pitch and the art of pitching,” manager Brandon Hyde said, “and he understands how to get guys out.”

OF Heston Kjerstad

Heston Kjerstad’s place on the opening day roster already seemed secure before camp began, but the 26-year-old’s spring training performance has cemented it. The outfielder has combined for six hits in his last five games, and while he was hitless Monday, Kjerstad worked two walks against Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller.

The walks could be even more noteworthy than what Kjerstad does with his bat. Like many young players, Kjerstad struggled with strikeouts in his limited time in the majors during 2023 and 2024. But if he can work the count more, he might be able to cause damage to mistake pitches in hitter-friendly counts.

INF Emmanuel Rivera

Emmanuel Rivera may be on the outside looking in for a roster spot, especially because he was successfully snuck through waivers and off the 40-man roster this winter. But Rivera brings valuable corner infield depth, and if Gunnar Henderson isn’t available to begin the season due to an intercostal muscle strain, Rivera could be an addition to the roster.

His spring performances have made his case. Rivera has a 1.000 on-base-plus-slugging percentage so far, and the nonroster invitee has a home run and two doubles on his ledger over the last week.

INF Liván Soto

A more like-for-like replacement for Henderson would be Liván Soto, another nonroster invitee. The 24-year-old shortstop has impressed defensively, and his batting performances aren’t far behind.

Soto is hitting .364 this spring, and this last week alone, Soto has four hits in four games. Henderson’s injury isn’t expected to be long term, so the Orioles could make do without adding another infielder onto the 40-man roster. Jackson Holliday, for instance, played shortstop Monday in preparation for a potential short-term fill-in role. Don’t overlook Soto’s future in Baltimore as a depth piece, however.

RHP Tomoyuki Sugano

In Tomoyuki Sugano’s second start of spring training, he walked a batter. That isn’t shocking until you account for the fact he only walked 16 batters in 156 2/3 innings last season for the Yomiuri Giants of Japan. His command wasn’t what he wanted.

In his third start of the spring, though, Sugano looked every bit as advertised. He faced the minimum through three innings and struck out five batters. Sugano hasn’t allowed a run in seven innings this spring. So far, the adjustment from Japan is looking smooth.

“It’s early to decide on whether they’re [pitches are] working or not because these are all new hitters that I’m facing,” Sugano said through team interpreter Yuto Sakurai. “But overall, I’m doing what I’m able to do, so everything’s working out.”