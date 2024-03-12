SARASOTA, Fla. — Yennier Cano knows this camp is different for him.

A year ago, he was fighting for a spot on the major league roster after being traded at the 2022 deadline. He didn’t end up making it for opening day, but he got the call in mid-April and ran with it. Cano went on to become an All-Star, ending the year with a 2.11 ERA.

This year, after his breakout season, he’s a lock for the team. He’ll be the go-to setup man for manager Brandon Hyde, perhaps even taking a turn or two at closer when Craig Kimbrel isn’t available.

“I think it just gives you a lot more confidence coming into this camp knowing that you have a spot that’s secure,” Cano said through Brandon Quinones, who translated the interview. “You can just come in and work on your pitches and do what you need to do but not have that pressure of feeling like you still need to compete for a spot.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

But one thing held him back from putting up even better numbers: fatigue. He pitched a career-high 72 2/3 innings last season and it showed in his stats. In the last month of the season, Cano gave up six earned runs in 9 1/3 innings pitched.

“I think everyone was aware of that fact toward the end of last season, it’s no secret,” Cano said. “I set a career-high in innings, it was the most I had ever pitched in my entire life. Although I was still pitching good and my velocity was up, I did feel tired.”

So this camp, pacing has been the key word. They are keeping his spring training numbers light, with the hope that he can be fresher at the end of the season. He didn’t get into a game until March 4, over a week after the rest of his teammates. He’s only pitched three innings so far, including a scoreless inning Tuesday in a 12-8 win over the Rays.

His focus this spring has been on his slider and finding ways to locate it better. It’s a pitch he only used 13% of the time last year, but one that is crucial for him in his success against right-handed hitters. It was also statistically his worst pitch: hitters had a .286 batting average against it, compared to .193 for his changeup and .241 against his sinker.

Cano’s goal, he said, is to feel confident enough with his slider that he can use it when he’s behind in the count, or in 3-2 situations.

“I think it just comes down to putting in the work and gaining confidence from doing so,” Cano said. “I’m trying to do better about throwing it in the strike zone.”

Danielle Allentuck

danielle.allentuck@thebaltimorebanner.com

Danielle Allentuck

Danielle Allentuck covers the Orioles for The Baltimore Banner. She previously reported on the Rockies for the Denver Gazette and general sports assignments for The New York Times as part of its fellowship program. A Maryland native, Danielle grew up in Montgomery County and graduated from Ithaca College. 

More from Danielle Allentuck

Orioles prospect Samuel Basallo makes his spring debut with hopes of meeting big expectations

Orioles sale approved by owners committee, key step toward finalization

More From The Banner

How one Baltimore County man turned his backyard into an Egyptian wonder

Derek Chavis smiles for a portrait in front of blossoming trees at the Washington Monument.

Indigenous people seek to revive Native languages, connect with culture

Opinion: Baltimore holds the key to a cleaner Chesapeake Bay. Seriously.

Controversy over ‘privilege’ leads to resignation of DEI chief at Johns Hopkins