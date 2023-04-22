Orioles squeeze out walk-off victory over Tigers, to win eighth game in 10 games

Perhaps if the throw home had been better, if Jonathan Schoop’s toss been to the third base side of the plate for catcher Jake Rogers, there would be extra innings at Camden Yards.

But the throw from Schoop on the final play of Friday night’s 2-1 win for the Orioles against the Detroit Tigers left Rogers diving back across the plate, lunging and reaching Ryan Mountcastle too late. It wasn’t pretty. But for an Orioles offense that has scuffled this week, the RBI fielder’s choice was enough to secure the club’s eighth win in their last 10 games. Before the ninth, Austin Hays’ homer in the seventh represented the team’s only run.

The Orioles had been one strike away from sealing Friday’s victory in the ninth inning and extending their scoreless innings streak to 35 frames, but they needed to win in walk-off fashion in the bottom of ninth, with singles from Mountcastle and Anthony Santander leading to Adam Frazier’s game-winning ground ball.

Javier Báez finally broke Baltimore’s scoreless inning streak when he jumped on a splitter from Félix Bautista left high in the zone, rifling it into left field to bring home the tying run. The pitching performances overall, though, have given the Orioles’ offense breathing room.

On Friday, it was right-hander Tyler Wells and the bullpen behind him that prolonged a 34-inning scoreless streak for the Orioles — the longest such streak since 1995, although still 19 innings shy of the 54-inning record set in 1974.

The Orioles have enjoyed this stretch of baseball, even as their offense has gone quiet compared to the beginning of the season.

Baltimore (12-7) has gone on this run of late behind a pitching staff that has turned around its season. Early on, Wells and right-hander Kyle Gibson were the lone starters to provide any length, taxing a bullpen so much early on that the offense had to score in bunches to bail them out.

But now, the pitchers have found their rhythm while the offense momentarily staggers. There were eight scoreless innings Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, begun by right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. Right-handers Dean Kremer and Kyle Bradish continued it with standout displays against the Washington Nationals.

And then on Friday, under the lights, Wells continued the trend.

There was a time in spring training when Wells seemed to be the odd-man out of the expected starting rotation. Manager Brandon Hyde acknowledged that Wells’ past experience in the bullpen during the 2021 season — as he worked back from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery — could make Wells more suitable for a long-relief role than any of the other starting rotation options.

But Wells pitched his way into the starting rotation by blocking out any noise that suggested he might not be there once spring training concluded. And early in 2023, Wells has been Baltimore’s most consistent starter — that is, he has consistently one-upped himself.

