NEW YORK — Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish had Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery with an internal brace and will miss the remainder of the season, Orioles general manager Mike Elias announced Wednesday.

Bradish is the third Orioles pitcher to have season-ending elbow surgery this month. The recovery time is between 12-18 months.

The righty’s elbow was bothering him in his start Friday and he left after five innings. He was diagnosed with a UCL sprain the next day.

It’s the same injury that landed Bradish on the injured list to start the season. Bradish got a platelet rich plasma injection and started his season a month late. He made eight starts, pitching to a 2.75 ERA before he was placed back on the injured list.

Bradish, 27, was one of the best pitchers in MLB last year, finishing fourth in AL Cy Young voting, ending the year with a 2.83 ERA and starting game one of the American League Division Series for the Orioles.

He is one of four Orioles starters on the injured list and five total who have spent time out this season. John Means and Tyler Wells both had season-ending elbow surgeries this month. Dean Kremer, out since May 24 with a right triceps strain, made his first rehab start on Sunday and is expected to rejoin the rotation soon.

Corbin Burnes and Cole Irvin are the only members of the Orioles’ opening day rotation to avoid the injured list so far. Albert Suárez, Cade Povich and Grayson Rodriguez round out the current group.

Meanwhile, reliever Danny Coulombe had bone chips removed from his left elbow, though the team is hopeful he can return this year, Elias said.

Coulombe was placed on the injured list on June 11 with left elbow inflammation. His elbow, he said at the time, had never felt that way and he wasn’t sure what was wrong. Coulombe, in his final year of team control, has a club option for 2025.

His absence in the bullpen has already been felt, as he was one of the Orioles’ most trusted relievers and often filled high-leverage roles. Coulombe has been one of MLB’s best left-handed relievers this season, holding down a 2.42 ERA with 0.62 WHIP. Without him, the Orioles have had to rely on fellow southpaws Cionel Pérez, Keegan Akin and Nick Vespi.