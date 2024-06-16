Even before Kyle Bradish left the mound after the fifth inning Friday and reported to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde that his elbow was bothering him, Baltimore was in the market for starting pitching reinforcements.

That need only grew once Bradish landed on the 15-day injured list with a UCL sprain, the same injury he suffered over the winter that required a platelet-rich-plasma injection to return to health.

Hyde emphasized that the Orioles were “not going to jump to any conclusions” regarding Bradish. The right-hander will undergo testing.

Regardless of those tests, the need is clear. Before the July 30 trade deadline, Baltimore is in the market for a starting pitcher. The options vary from rentals — players on expiring contracts — to possible long-term additions. There are top-end arms and back-end possibilities.

And the Orioles have the prospect capital to make just about any deal they see as beneficial in their push toward a second consecutive postseason berth.

Erick Fedde

Right-hander Erick Fedde has made the most of his return to the United States. The former first-round draft pick in 2014 spent a year in South Korea, but he signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Chicago White Sox that runs through the 2025 season.

The White Sox are sure to be sellers at the deadline, and Fedde has attracted attention from buyers around the league, according to a source with direct knowledge of that interest.

Entering Saturday, Fedde had pitched 81 1/3 innings with a 3.10 ERA. His team-friendly contract that would keep him tied down could be especially attractive to the Orioles, who will be dealing with the ramifications of elbow surgeries into 2025.

Garrett Crochet

Fedde’s Chicago teammate, Garrett Crochet, has made the jump from reliever to starter seamlessly. Across 15 starts, Crochet has brought his swing-and-miss bullpen aptitude into the White Sox’s rotation, leading the majors with 116 punchouts. The Orioles had a front-row seat to that ability last month, when Crochet struck out 11 Orioles in six innings with only two runs against him.

If the left-hander was auditioning for a contender, that game couldn’t have gone much better. Crochet holds a 3.16 ERA in 82 2/3 innings.

Crochet would take a haul to land. Like Fedde, he is under team control for more than 2024, but Crochet is even more reasonably priced. He’s earning just $800,000 in his first year of arbitration eligibility, and he won’t hit free agency until 2027. That much control — and on team-friendly terms — would require multiple prospects to pry him out of Chicago.

Jesús Luzardo

The Orioles could be attracted to Jesús Luzardo’s slider. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Throughout the offseason, left-hander Jesús Luzardo was floated as a trade candidate, but he stayed put in Miami for the time being. But, with the Marlins far out of the playoff picture, Luzardo’s sale could lead to a stockpile of prospect talent in return.

Luzardo is just 26, and he’s under team control until 2027. That combination — despite a 5.11 ERA this season — makes Luzardo an interesting option. Even during a poor start to the season, Luzardo’s whiff rate is in the 85th percentile, according to Statcast. The Orioles have also shown a propensity for maximizing the value of a pitcher’s sinker, and Luzardo throws one.

José Soriano

Realistically, the Angels could trade multiple players, and right-hander José Soriano is one of the contenders.

The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic doesn’t reach arbitration eligibility until 2026, and he’s not a free agent until 2029. Therefore, the cost to bring him to Baltimore would be high, particularly with what he has shown in his first season as a starter.

Soriano flashes a 100-mph fastball as part of an arsenal that includes a sinker, four-seamer, curveball, splitter and slider. With those five offerings, Soriano ranks in the 97th percentile in ground ball rate (60.8%) and carries a 3.48 ERA.

Soriano would be a coveted pitcher for many teams around the league. The Orioles are no different.

Trevor Williams

A flexor strain in early June leaves the availability of right-hander Trevor Williams murkier. Before his placement on the injured list, Williams was having a career year. His ERA is 2.22 and, although his fastball velocity is among the lowest in the league at an average of 88.7 mph, his sweeper and changeup go a long way to leaving batters unbalanced.

Williams is in the second of a two-year contract with the Nationals and, although Washington isn’t a full-on seller, the impending free agent could be moved.

Tyler Anderson

Another Angels pitcher, left-hander Tyler Anderson is posting numbers that mirror his 2022 All-Star campaign. In 87 1/3 innings, Anderson holds a 2.58 ERA. The veteran remains under team control through 2025.

Few pitchers make use of their off-speed offerings as well as Anderson, who, like Williams, isn’t a hard thrower. His changeup and cutter stand out in their ability to draw swing-and-miss.

Matthew Boyd — free agent

There’s value in depth, especially in the day and age in which pitching injuries are rife. Left-hander Matthew Boyd didn’t dazzle for the Detroit Tigers last year before undergoing season-ending Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery. As such, he remains a free agent.

But Boyd threw in front of representatives of 17 of the 30 major league teams last week, according to the New York Post. His high strikeout rate is a plus. He wouldn’t fill in where Bradish left off, but Boyd could be part of a bulk group that covers innings at a low cost.