Orioles get what they need from depleted bullpen, sweep Blue Jays with extra-inning win

TORONTO — Perhaps the most difficult test for this Orioles team wasn’t whether it could score off Kevin Gausman, one of the best pitchers in the American League East. It wasn’t whether their own starting pitching could continue the roll it has been on for the last month.

It was whether Baltimore’s relief pitchers could hold a lead, particularly in the difficult conditions that are extra-inning baseball.

To win Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles needed to do it without their best two high-leverage relievers. Closer Félix Bautista and setup man Yennier Cano were unavailable after pitching so much earlier in the series, with Bautista’s two innings Saturday sealing another extra-inning win.

But Baltimore completed its first three-game sweep against an American League East rival since 2021 — and the Orioles’ first three-game sweep at Rogers Centre since 2005 — because a bullpen without its top options held strong.

Of course, the offensive outpouring that turned a close game into an 8-3 victory with five 11th-inning runs certainly helped. It gave right-hander Mike Baumann ample breathing room, even with an automatic runner on base behind him.

Still, over the course of a 162-game season, Baltimore will need all eight of its relief pitchers, in situations varying in pressure. And when it came to making a statement Sunday, the bullpen allowed two runs in the 5 2/3 innings it needed to last.

The help came in the form of Cedric Mullins’ five-hit performance, driving home one run in the 10th to cover for the unearned run that scored off right-hander Austin Voth. And it came in heaps when Austin Hays, Terrin Vavra and Mullins drove in more runs in the 11th.

As the signs of progress continue to make themselves visible, the case for Joey Ortiz’s place in the lineup only grows stronger. It begins in the field, with the glove that was never a doubt, and extends to his improvement in the batter’s box.

The Orioles have shown with several roster moves — as well as their strong performances on the diamond — the club is in a win-now mindset. That mindset tightens the leash on certain players and leads to opportunities for others, and in that way Ortiz could find himself as an answer in the near term.

This month, the fortunes of shortstop Jorge Mateo have completely shifted. After the heights of March and April — in which he hit .347 with a 1.062 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 23 games — Mateo is hitting just 6-for-55 this month.

That’s a worrisome trend for Mateo, whose defense and baserunning capabilities have earned him leeway. There’s only so long, though, the Orioles can wait before Mateo finds some level of consistency again. In that time, Ortiz and Gunnar Henderson are options at shortstop, should Baltimore make a major shift.

Without any more options available in Mateo’s contract, the Orioles aren’t in a position to send the 27-year-old to the minor leagues for a stint to reset his approach at the plate. He got off to a great start because he ditched a leg kick in favor of a toe tap and quieted his upper-body movement.

But as his slump persists Mateo’s swing has gotten out of sorts. He’s loading more with his hands, drawing his arms back, and while his swing path hasn’t elongated as a result, Mateo is late more often. The result: 18 strikeouts in 16 games this month, with just two walks.

Ortiz checked in with his first hit against a right-handed pitcher, tagging Gausman for a double that left his bat at 107.9 mph. In his last four games, Ortiz has four hits — and that double to lead off the third inning gave Baltimore the first of two runs it scored in the frame.

Beyond that, Gausman was dominant. He threw 115 pitches across eight innings, allowing only those two runs. He left with a no-decision, however, because right-hander Dean Kremer pitched around trouble throughout his outing.

Only once did Kremer retire the side in order, and he allowed nine hits in 5 1/3 innings, one of them a solo homer from Matt Chapman. But Kremer also struck out seven batters, and the Orioles turned three inning-ending double plays — including a pivotal one in the sixth, when left-hander Cionel Pérez entered to replace Kremer and escaped a bases-loaded jam.

The Blue Jays left 11 runners on base but finally broke through for their second run against right-hander Mychal Givens. In his first appearance this season after dealing with a knee injury since late spring training, Givens allowed a sacrifice fly in the seventh that forced the game to extra innings for a second straight day.