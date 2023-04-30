Orioles take series with 5-3 win against Tigers as Austin Voth continues resurgence

DETROIT — Even in the midst of a nightmare beginning to the season, Austin Voth knew it wouldn’t last forever. He’d shake it off, wake up and find that the head-scratching results of early April were well behind him.

The Orioles reliever was ambushed in many ways during his first five appearances, allowing a home run in each of them. He could point to his curveball command, a pitch he has leaned on throughout his career but couldn’t quite locate with the correct shape early on.

“When I’m at my best, I can command my curveball, that strike-to-ball shape,” Voth said earlier this month. “That’s when I get my swings and misses, that weak contact, but it’s kind of been an inconsistent pitch right now. But I feel like eventually it will come around.”

Voth was right. Since ending his fifth outing with his fifth home run against him, Voth has allowed one run in his last 6 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. And Voth’s two-inning stint Sunday was crucial in Baltimore’s 5-3 victory, covering for a shortened outing from right-hander Kyle Bradish in the long-relief role that made Voth so valuable on this roster.

The Orioles acquired Voth last year off waivers from the Washington Nationals. He turned his season around in Baltimore, with a 3.04 ERA in 83 innings compared to the 10.13 ERA he posted in 18 2/3 frames with the Nationals.

That earned him a one-year, $1.85 million contract this season. And while Voth didn’t make the rotation out of spring training, he earned a place in the bullpen behind the belief he could cover innings as a reliever. Baltimore stuck to that belief, even when the five homers haunted the start of Voth’s season.

“This isn’t going to last forever,” Voth reiterated earlier this month. “It’s not going to keep on continuing.”

And it didn’t. His curveball, manager Brandon Hyde noted this week, is back near its best.

The bullpen helped the Orioles close out their sixth series victory in a row and advance to 19-9 this season, weathering a three-run fifth inning against Bradish. It’s the first time the Orioles have won six consecutive series since 2014.

Bradish had retired 12 of the first 15 batters he faced prior to the fifth inning. Then he threw seven four-seam fastballs or sinkers to the first two batters he faced in the fifth, and it led to a single and a two-run homer from catcher Jake Rogers.

Bradish’s fastball and sinker recorded one whiff on 14 swings. His curveball and slider induced six whiffs on 15 swings. Bradish has to establish his harder pitches before batters will consistently offer at breaking balls, but he couldn’t in the fifth and left after three runs crossed.

The Orioles gave Bradish run support in short spurts, adding on a tally in the second, third, fourth and fifth. Ryan Mountcastle recorded his first RBI since April 16 with a double that snuck past the lunging glove of third baseman Andy Ibáñez, finally leaving Mountcastle on the receiving end of some good fortune.

A line drive homer from Adam Frazier — his third this year, matching the number of long balls he hit with the Seattle Mariners in 2022 in 128 fewer games — in the fourth was joined by a solo shot from Jorge Mateo in the ninth to provide insurance for a bullpen that maneuvered the close middle innings with little room for error.