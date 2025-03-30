TORONTO — Tomoyuki Sugano made a reputation in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan for his command. The three-time Central League MVP threw six pitches with near perfection, accumulating 111 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings last season.

So it seemed out of character on Sunday, as Sugano made his MLB debut for the Orioles, that he walked the first batter he faced on four pitches. The rest of his first inning was rocky. He allowed a double and a two-run single before striking out Will Wagner to end the frame.

It may have been nerves, or perhaps he just needed a moment to get acclimated, because, from there, Sugano showed flashes of the potential that made him attractive to the Orioles. He pitched three more innings, allowing just two more hits and one more walk. Sugano attempted to return for the fifth, running to the mound to warm up, but exited with trainers with an apparent injury.

The specific injury and its severity are not yet known.

Sugano, 35, had a decorated 12-year campaign in Japan. But pitching in the major leagues, he said, has always been his dream and this seemed like the right time to try. He signed with the Orioles in December on a one-year, $13 million deal.