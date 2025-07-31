The Orioles continued a vibrant late-night trading frenzy around Major League Baseball by completing two deals of their own. The first sent infielder Ramón Urías to the Houston Astros. The next, two sources confirmed, sends right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge to the Chicago Cubs.

The decision to trade both Urías and Kittredge is interesting given they are under team control next season. Kittredge, a reliable bullpen arm sporting a 3.45 ERA in 31 1/3 innings this season, has a $9 million club option in his contract for 2026.

The deal was first reported by the New York Post. The return to Baltimore was not yet publicly available.

Kittredge signed last offseason in Baltimore to become part of a strong back-end bullpen mix. Now, with right-hander Félix Bautista on the injured list for his shoulder and trades already completed for right-hander Seranthony Domínguez and left-hander Gregory Soto, the rest of the 2025 season will be full of inexperienced arms covering innings.

The 35-year-old required knee surgery during spring training, which delayed his Orioles debut until May 21. Apart from one blow-up outing, during which he allowed four runs in one inning June 18, Kittredge was steady. He pitched scoreless outings in 24 of his 31 appearances.

After a 1-2-3 inning Wednesday, interim manager Tony Mansolino said Kittredge has “been really good. As [general manager] Mike [Elias] signed him in the winter, this was probably what we were expecting.”

Baltimore has traded five players ahead of Thursday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline. More deals are expected.