The Orioles have moved on from a longtime veteran leading up to the trade deadline, sending outfielder Austin Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for right-hander Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache.

Hays, 29, has been a regular in Baltimore’s outfield since 2019. The former third-round pick in 2016 was a clubhouse leader, and in 2023, he was one Baltimore’s four All-Star representatives after a first half in which he hit .314 with an .853 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Sending him to Philadelphia, one of the National League’s top teams, amounts to a major shakeup of both the lineup and the clubhouse.

In return, the Orioles received a reliever and outfielder who haven’t performed well in 2024. Domínguez, under contract through the end of 2024 with a team option for 2025, holds a 4.75 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. Pache is hitting .202 with a .557 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Pache’s career OPS is just .515.

With Domínguez, the Orioles are getting a reliever who throws at an average of 97.6 mph. He mostly throws a slider, four-seam fastball and sinker combination. Baltimore was in the market for pitching help, and Domínguez could bolster the bullpen.

His ERA is elevated, but Domínguez’s metrics on Statcast are quite good. A .213 expected batting average is in the 84th percentile, and Statcast notes his expected ERA is 3.25.

Koby Perez, the Orioles’ international scouting director, helped sign Domínguez when Perez was part of the Phillies’ Latin American scouting department. The familiarity may have helped bring Domínguez to Baltimore.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 25: Seranthony Dominguez #58 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Pache was once a highly touted prospect, but he hasn’t translated that to sustained major league success. He’s still a high-caliber center fielder with speed but his batting hasn’t kept pace. According to Statcast, his expected batting average is .187 this year. He holds a 36.4% strikeout rate.

This is the first move ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, and it comes as somewhat of a surprise. Baltimore has a large farm system from which to work; instead, the Orioles opted to move a more veteran player with another year of team control.

Perhaps that opens space for more playing time for outfielders Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers.

Hays began the year in a massive slump, hitting .173 at the end of May. He also dealt with an illness in spring training that sapped him of energy and caused him to lose weight. But Hays has steadied his season. Since June, he’s hitting .329 with a .952 OPS.

Hays won his arbitration case against the Orioles this offseason and is making $6.3 million. He will undergo one more year of arbitration before hitting the open market. He was outspoken about wanting to remain in Baltimore for the rest of his career.

Francis Marquez, Hays’ agent at MAS+ Agency, told the Baltimore Banner this winter: “Unabashedly, Austin is an Oriole, and he feels that he is young enough and he’s good enough to be a member of the Orioles for a long time, not just the time that he has in the arbitration system. So I think in an ideal world, 100%, Austin Hays would like to be a player who just wears an Orioles uniform during his career.”

But Hays’ role in Baltimore diminished this season with the breakout play of rookie Colton Cowser.