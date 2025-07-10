Orioles reliever Bryan Baker has been traded to the Rays, the reliever said Thursday morning.

Baker, who said he was shocked to be traded, found out two hours prior to first pitch of the Orioles’ doubleheader against the Mets. He was receiving hugs and emotional goodbyes from his teammates in the clubhouse.

“It’s been everything,” Baker said of his time with the Orioles. “They gave me my opportunity to get established in the big leagues. Obviously getting close to everybody in this room and developing on the field and off the field, so it’s been the best years of my life.”

In return, the Orioles are receiving the Rays’ competitive balance pick, the 37th overall selection, in Sunday’s MLB draft. The Orioles will now have four picks in the top 40.

By trading away their most-used and reliable reliever this season, general manager Mike Elias could be indicating that he is planning to sell at the trade deadline. Baker had a 3.52 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched. He had not yet reached arbitration and had three more years of team control.

Until this point, Elias hadn’t revealed which direction he was leaning. But this move, in what could be the start of a very busy few weeks before the July 31 trade deadline, seems to showcase the Orioles intention very clearly. The Orioles, at 40-50, are 12 1/2 games behind in the American League East and seven out of a wild-card spot.

If the Orioles continue in a selling direction, other relievers like Andrew Kittredge, Seranthony Domínguez and Gregory Soto, all impending free agents, could also be on the trading block soon. So could centerfielder Cedric Mullins and first baseman/designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn or starters Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano.

“I don’t know,” Kittredge said when asked what he thinks this move means for the rest of the clubhouse. “That’s not my decisions or anything like that. I’m as shocked as anyone to see that happen today. Who knows.”