The clock is ticking.

With the trade deadline coming today at 6 p.m., the Orioles have less than 12 hours to make another deal. So far they’ve made two moves, acquiring starter Zach Eflin from the Rays and reliever Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache from the Phillies.

Both trades were done within hours of each other last Friday. General manager Mike Elias and the front office have been dormant since then.

But the day of the deadline is known for chaos. The Orioles are reportedly still searching for another starter, a high-leverage reliever and a right-handed outfielder.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Adding Eflin — who gave up three runs in six innings Monday in his Orioles debut — gives the rotation a boost. He slates in as the team’s No. 3 starter, behind ace Corbin Burnes and rising star Grayson Rodriguez. Their rotation, depleted by season-ending elbow injuries to John Means, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells, includes Dean Kremer as their No. 4 starter and a number of options at No. 5, including Albert Suárez, Cade Povich and Chayce McDermott.

Could they use another upgrade there? Of course. Do they need to? Maybe, maybe not. In the playoffs, the Orioles likely only need three starters for a five-game series and maybe four for a seven-game series. Burnes and Eflin are both veterans who have pitched in eight and 11 postseason games, respectively, while Rodriguez has his one start last October to draw on.

Chicago White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet, Colorado Rockies righty Cal Quantrill and San Francisco Giants lefty Blake Snell, who the Orioles have reportedly checked in on, are among the candidates still available. So is Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty, the starter Elias acquired at last year’s deadline. But the Yankees are said to be in serious talks to get him and a reunion with the Orioles is unlikely after he struggled with the team last year.

When it comes to the bullpen, the Orioles could still use help there. Adding Domínguez was a good first step — he has closer experience and can pitch in big spots. But with Craig Kimbrel blowing two saves in the last week, Baltimore definitely has room for another late-inning reliever.

Miami Marlins lefty Tanner Scott is one of the highly coveted pitchers on the market. The impending free agent has a 1.18 ERA and 18 saves. As is righty Pete Fairbanks from the Rays, who has a 3.11 ERA and 20 saves.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

As for a right-handed outfielder, the Orioles are reportedly seeking to replace Austin Hays, who was sent to Philadelphia for Domínguez and Pache. The Orioles do have right-handed hitting Connor Norby who can play the outfield, but most of their other outfielders — Kyle Stowers, Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins and Colton Cowser — all hit from the other side. Anthony Santander is a switch hitter.

The Diamondbacks’ Randal Grichuk and the Angels’ Kevin Pillar are potential fits.