The two-run home run Ryan O’Hearn belted in his first plate appearance Wednesday was a fitting goodbye to Baltimore. That turned out to be O’Hearn’s final Orioles game, as the club traded him to the San Diego Padres on Thursday, along with outfielder Ramón Laureano, sources said.

O’Hearn and Laureano resurrected their careers in Baltimore. O’Hearn is an impending free agent. Laureano has a club option for $6.5 million in 2026. ESPN and Fansided reported the trade first.

O’Hearn blossomed from a cash-considerations trade acquisition to an All-Star this year. The first baseman credited the Orioles for believing in him, and he repaid that belief with 2 1/2 standout seasons.

Ramón Laureano celebrates one of his 15 home runs with the Orioles. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

Laureano fixed his swing last year after he was released by the Cleveland Guardians and turned into a trade chip by hitting .290 with an .884 OPS. It only took a subtle tweak, turning his hips and feet toward the plate slightly to create a closed stance and stride.

O’Hearn wasn’t an overnight success, of course. Shortly after the Orioles acquired him from the Kansas City Royals, he was designated for assignment and cleared waivers. O’Hearn arrived in Sarasota, Florida, as a spring training invite, one of multiple first basemen hoping to make the bench. He didn’t break the opening day roster, but once the Orioles called him up, O’Hearn crafted a role for himself and grew into an All-Star performer this year.

O’Hearn is hitting .283. The home run he hit in the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays was his 13th of the season. As a versatile fielder (first base and corner outfield), O’Hearn drew interest from multiple teams, but he is headed to join a stretch run to October with the Padres alongside Laureano.

On Tuesday night, O’Hearn said he “had some time to kind of process and understand what is potentially about to happen,” He said.

“Just definitely trying to enjoy every minute with these guys,” he continued. “We’ve grinded together all year long, so to potentially leave in the next few days sucks, it really does. But, at the same time, I’m going to enjoy every minute with them. That’s how this game is. You form friendships and bonds with guys, and then the business side can hinder that. It’s been fun the last few days, and the last two weeks, three weeks, I don’t know, we’ve been playing pretty well. Just trying to soak up every moment with these guys because I care about everyone in this locker room. I really have enjoyed and still am enjoying playing with ’em.”

O’Hearn added that while his mom kept tabs on all the rumors surrounding her son, he tried to separate himself from the tempest.

“It’s kind of like, if I’m leaving, let me know where I’m going, and then I’ll worry about it then,” O’Hearn said Tuesday. “I think it’s human nature. You open up Google or something and you see a picture of your face on there, and it’s like, ‘All right, like, let me check that out, I guess.’”

Laureano also said he stayed away from the rumors, but he’s now joining O’Hearn in San Diego, which has undergone immense change at the trade deadline. San Diego landed J.P. Sears and Mason Miller from the Athletics, too.

O’Hearn and Laureano fill a need. The Padres have a hole in left field that Laureano fills. O’Hearn can feature at first, corner outfield or designated hitter. San Diego is three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

This article has been updated.