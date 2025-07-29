The Orioles traded right-hander Seranthony Domínguez to the Toronto Blue Jays, two sources confirmed, prompting the 30-year-old to walk to the far end of the tunnel beneath Camden Yards to switch clubhouses.

Midway between the Tuesday doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Baltimore swung the deal. This is the third reliever general manager Mike Elias has parted with ahead of the trade deadline, joining right-hander Bryan Baker and left-hander Gregory Soto.

Domínguez, acquired last year at the deadline from the Philadelphia Phillies, has pitched in high-leverage situations this season and holds a 3.24 ERA in 41 2/3 innings.

He’s in the final year of a three-year, $14.75 million contract after Baltimore selected the $8 million club option in his contract this winter. According to Sportsnet, who first reported the Domínguez trade, the deal involves cash heading Toronto’s way.

The returning player, one source confirmed, is right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown. Baseball America lists the 23-year-old starter as Toronto’s 14th-ranked prospect.

The Blue Jays selected Watts-Brown in the third round of the 2023 draft out of Oklahoma State. He features a mid-90s fastball, a slider, curveball and changeup. The 6-foot-3 hurler has a 3.48 ERA in Double-A this year.

Watts-Brown projects as a starter in MLB, according to Baseball America’s scouting report. His slider is his best swing-and-miss weapon.

Domínguez isn’t the only one swapping clubhouses. Watts-Brown plays for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The Fisher Cats are playing in Bowie, against the Double-A affiliate for the Orioles. Watts-Brown will walk over to the home clubhouse now.

Domínguez arrived with the Orioles days before last year’s trade deadline in a deal that sent veteran outfielder Austin Hays to the Phillies, and as Craig Kimbrel faltered in the closer’s role, Domínguez took over and helped stabilize the back of the bullpen.

With right-hander Félix Bautista back as the closer in 2025 before his shoulder injury this month, Domínguez was among the team’s most reliable set-up men. He didn’t allow a run in his first nine outings, then scuffled while being charged with 12 earned runs over his next 11 outings before he emphasized his new splitter in his arsenal and got his season on track.

This is only the start of what could be a large trade-deadline sell-off for Elias. The Orioles plan to compete in 2026, Elias vows, so he isn’t likely to part ways with players under team control. However, right-handers Charlie Morton, Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano are all impending free agents. Outfielder Cedric Mullins will hit the open market this offseason. And first baseman Ryan O’Hearn is figured to be one of the most coveted bats available on the market.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Morton pitched a six-inning, three-run quality start. If that was his final appearance for Baltimore, it showcased his season turnaround. Morton held a 10.89 ERA after five starts. Since May 10, however, he boasts a 3.62 ERA.

And while O’Hearn has cooled off since June (with a .661 on-base-plus-slugging percentage) he still has a .827 OPS with 12 homers.

“Mike [Elias] is going to have some choices to make,” Morton said. “It’s a moment in time, you know it’s there. You know it exists. But you don’t know how it will play out, and as it gets closer, you’re kind of closer to that reckoning moment where something will happen.”