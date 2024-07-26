The Orioles, in need of pitching and more pitching, have checked off two boxes in one day.

Earlier on Friday, they acquired right-handed reliever Seranthony Domínguez, in addition to outfielder Cristian Pache, from the Phillies, shipping off veteran Austin Hays in return.

And now, just a few hours later, they have their starter. The Orioles are acquiring Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays, a source confirmed to The Baltimore Banner. The Orioles are sending right-handed pitcher Jackson Baumeister, their No. 17 prospect, utilityman Mac Horvath, their No. 10 prospect, and outfielder Matthew Etzel back to the Rays.

With Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and John Means out for the rest of the season, the Orioles were in need of a veteran starter to add to their rotation. Eflin fits that bill for them. He has a 4.09 ERA in 19 starts this season and a career ERA of 4.26 in parts of nine major league seasons.

He finished sixth in American League Cy Young Voting a year ago and has pitched in 11 postseason games, more than the rest of the starting staff combined.

Eflin is under contract through the 2025 season, which gives them some security as Bradish and Wells recovery from elbow surgeries. The earliest either could return is two months into next season, and their is the possibility that Bradish, who had Tommy John surgery, could be out for all of 2025. Means is a free agent after this season.

The 30-year-old is owed $18 million next year.

Eflin will likely slate into the Orioles’ rotation as their No. 3 starter behind Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez, making Dean Kremer and Albert Suárez their No. 4 and No. 5 options. Chayce McDermott, who debuted on Wednesday and Cade Povich are both options in Triple-A, in addition to Cole Irvin, who is currently in the bullpen.