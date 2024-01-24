MIAMI — Former Oriole Trey Mancini has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and will report to major league spring training.

The 31-year-old spent six seasons with the Orioles before short stints with the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs. He batted .234 with four home runs in 79 games with Chicago last season.

Mancini’s best season with the Orioles was 2019, when he posted an .899 OPS while hitting 35 home runs and driving in 97 runs. He missed the 2020 season after being diagnosed with colon cancer, then returned in 2021 to hit 21 homers and drive in 71 runs.

The Orioles traded Mancini to the Astros as part of a three-team deal during the 2022 season.

Mancini has a career .263 batting average with a .775 OPS. He has made starts in left field, right field and first base.

Miami starts the exhibition season on Feb. 24 against St. Louis.