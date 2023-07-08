MINNEAPOLIS — It was as though one loose strand came free and the whole tapestry of Sonny Gray’s season threatened to come undone.

The Minnesota Twins right-hander, headed for his third career All-Star Game and first since 2019, has found a resurgence this year. Entering Saturday’s game against the Orioles, Gray hadn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his 17 starts. With a 2.50 ERA entering his final start of the first half, Gray is well on his way to the best season of his lengthy career.

And then that thread caught and out tumbled six runs for Baltimore in one fell swoop. Three straight singles, then two consecutive walks and another two singles put five runs on the board before Gray recorded an out in the second inning.

But, just as quickly, Gray recovered to pitch a strong outing — if the six runs that crossed against him in the second can be overlooked. They can’t be, though, not when those six runs are all Baltimore needed to secure a 6-2 win and a series victory at Target Field.

The Orioles needed that breakthrough inning against a pitcher who had carved through their lineup just last week at Camden Yards. Gray threw six shutout innings in a win against Baltimore, and while Orioles hitters batted 6 for 8 against him in the second inning alone, he rebounded to shut down the lineup otherwise.

Gray avoided an early exit and still managed to provide six innings. Apart from the second inning, the Orioles were 0 for 15 against him with one walk (and they didn’t manage a hit against any relievers, either). But that dominance vanished in the second — and when it did, the Orioles pounced.

It began with singles from Ryan O’Hearn, Austin Hays and Aaron Hicks in quick succession, then Colton Cowser and Ramón Urías drew bases-loaded walks.

After those free passes, Adam Frazier swung at the first pitch he saw and he was bailed out when his half-swing blooped a two-run single with a 64.3 mph exit velocity over the third baseman’s head. Then Gunnar Henderson singled in another run before Adley Rutschman’s strikeout marked the first out of the frame. Anthony Santander plated the sixth and final run, the last gash against Gray’s otherwise stout outing.

The overload of runs marked Baltimore’s third five-run inning since Thursday, and it propelled the club to its fourth straight win.

Right-hander Tyler Wells had more than enough breathing room from then on, and he used it to evade the one hiccup that has confronted him throughout an otherwise standout first half. Wells finished his six innings with two runs against him on six hits — although he didn’t allow a home run for the first time since June 9.

“That’s really been his only snag this whole first half, is that solo homer or two a game,” manager Brandon Hyde said pregame. “He’s been so good besides that.”

Instead, a wild pitch in the first and a sixth-inning double from Donovan Solano brought in the lone runs against Wells. He enters the All-Star break with a 0.93 WHIP and has finished at least five innings in each of his 18 appearances.