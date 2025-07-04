ATLANTA — Tyler O’Neill, the Orioles key offensive signing last winter, was activated off the injured list and is set to play just his 25th game of the season on Friday as Baltimore opens a three-game series against the Braves.

To clear a roster spot, Dylan Carlson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

O’Neill, who was signed to a three-year, $49.5 million deal (with an opt out after the first year), was the first player to receive a multi-year guaranteed free agent contract handed out by general manager Mike Elias. It was clear that he was seen as the replacement for Anthony Santander, who signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays. O’Neill, a right-handed hitter, was also expected to help against left-handed pitching, an area the Orioles consistently struggle with.

Yet O’Neill’s season has been riddled with injuries. This was his second stint on the injured list this year, O’Neill first missed time with neck inflammation and then with shoulder impingement. In the time he had been healthy, he didn’t provided the boost the Orioles were hoping for, hitting .188 with two home runs.

Without O’Neill, the Orioles have primarily played Ramon Laureano in right field, Cedric Mullins in center and Colton Cowser in left. Now that O’Neill is back in the mix, they could stick with the same defensive alignment and use O’Neill as the designated hitter, or have O’Neill play some right field again and either bump someone else out of the lineup or rotate off days.