Tyler Wells had successful ulnar collateral ligament repair surgery in his right elbow with internal brace augmentation Monday, the Orioles announced. He will miss the remainder of the season.

The surgery is an alternative to the Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery path, which has a 12-18 month recovery timeline and can allow for a more aggressive rehab and earlier return.

Wells, 29, had Tommy John surgery in 2019, when he was a member of the Minnesota Twins organization. He was selected by the Orioles in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft and made his debut the next year as a reliever. Wells was in a starting role in 2022 before he suffered elbow fatigue and was optioned. He returned to the majors in September after Félix Bautista needed Tommy John surgery, and played a key bullpen role down the stretch and into the playoffs, not allowing a run in his 8 1/3 innings pitched.

He started this season in the rotation, but was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation after three starts. Wells attempted to rehab it, but experienced more discomfort as he began playing catch, leading to the decision to get the season-ending surgery.

“You try conservative methods first and those failed in this case,” general manager Mike Elias said when he announced the news earlier this month. “Everybody agreed at this point to fix it and get it behind him. Obviously, it’s going to take a large chunk of time.”

Wells is the second Orioles’ pitcher to undergo season-ending surgery this month and is one of four starters currently on the injured list. John Means had Tommy John surgery, Kyle Bradish has a UCL sprain and is undergoing testing to determine the severity and Dean Kremer has a right triceps strain. In their absence, Cade Povich, Cole Irvin and Albert Suárez have taken on large roles in the Orioles’ rotation.