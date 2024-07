How did the Orioles go from six All-Star finalists to just three All-Stars?

On the latest episode of The Banner Baseball Show, Paul Mancano and Andy Kostka discuss the curious absence of several Orioles standouts from the American League’s All-Star roster. Then they discuss which of the five possible snubs — Jordan Westburg, Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander and Ryan O’Hearn — was the most egregious.