The Chicago White Sox arrived at Camden Yards on Friday as unlikely equals with the Orioles. This is not how the arrangement should have been — ahead of the 2025 season, one was expected to struggle again while the other was supposed to be a contender.

Well, both clubs sat in the basement of their divisions Friday. The severely underperforming Orioles and performing-as-expected White Sox were twins in many ways, with nearly identical records and rapidly dwindling hopes that 2025 can amount to anything worthwhile.

The difference when Chicago and Baltimore took the field, though, was apparent at the individual level. The performance from right-hander Zach Eflin helped show that, at the very least, the Orioles can dominate in one facet during a battle between two of the worst teams in Major League Baseball.

Baltimore is in this mess, however, because of its inability to couple a strong performance from one facet with another. Even with Friday’s 2-1 victory (raising the Orioles to 20-36, which is still a 58-win pace), the lack of complementary baseball made this a close-run affair and put pressure on Eflin to be perfect for much of his outing.

He was just about perfect. He cruised through five innings and dodged danger in the sixth. And, when the Orioles scratched across two runs in the bottom half of the sixth, Eflin buckled down to post a seven-inning gem.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Zach Eflin delivers a pitch. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The breakthrough came in part because Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson combined to produce positive results in the sixth. During their last game, they finished a combined 0-for-10, and Rutschman, in particular, has struggled despite remaining near the top of the batting order. He entered Friday with a .206 average.

He led off the frame against Chicago right-hander Sean Burke with a hard-hit single, and Henderson’s opposite-field double against an up-the-middle infield shift put runners in scoring position with no outs.

The offensive inefficiencies remained. Ryan O’Hearn, Baltimore’s hottest hitter, grounded into a fielder’s choice out at the plate once the bases were loaded. But Ramón Urías’ sacrifice fly led to the largest roar of the day from a crowd that dealt with a late schedule change to attend the unexpected afternoon start.

And, with two outs, O’Hearn took off for second and stopped halfway, drawing a throw to the base. Ryan Mountcastle, at third, took off for the plate. He slid in safely before the return throw home from second.

It was a move most frequently seen in Little League baseball, but it worked. And, with the way the Orioles are hitting with runners in scoring position, any tactics to get a much-needed run home were prudent.

But it came at a cost. Mountcastle left with right hamstring discomfort after swiping home.

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan O'Hearn singles in Friday's game. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The second run was vital, though. The White Sox (18-39) scored one in the ninth inning against right-hander Félix Bautista through a pair of doubles from Mike Tauchman and Andrew Benintendi.

Meanwhile, the double from Henderson marked the 400th hit of his major league career. The milestone places him in elite Orioles company. The only other batters to reach 400 hits for Baltimore before turning 24 are Manny Machado, Cal Ripken Jr., Eddie Murray, Boog Powell and Brooks Robinson.

They created just enough offense in the sixth to give Eflin something to hold on to, and he was under pressure to do so in the seventh. Eflin allowed a one-out single and a walk, but he struck out the next two batters, including Joshua Palacios on a borderline 3-2 cutter, to finish his day.

This looked more like the Eflin Baltimore has grown accustomed to seeing. In his previous two starts, Eflin had allowed 15 combined hits and 12 earned runs.

That was a departure from the strong end of his 2024 season, when Eflin posted a 2.60 ERA after arriving in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. This season has been rockier. He needed a stint on the injured list due to a lat strain in April, and he has struggled to find his feel in the immediate return from it.

Facing the White Sox certainly helped. He completed seven innings for the first time this season, and by doing so he ensured the Orioles would triumph over their unexpectedly fellow bottom-tier competition.

This article will be updated.