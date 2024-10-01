The third understudy is hitting the big stage at Camden Yards on Wednesday.

Kayla Pecchioni, known in the Orioles’ clubhouse for filling in as Daisy in a production of “The Great Gatsby” that Colton Cowser saw on Broadway, will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Royals.

Cowser went to see the show on Sept. 23 during the Orioles’ off day in New York prior to what would be a pivotal Yankees series. The next day, he hit a home run as the Orioles beat the Yankees to claim their playoff spot.

In the middle of the clinching celebration, Cowser interrupted Kevin Brown’s interview with Gunnar Henderson in what has become a viral moment. Brown pivoted the conversation to Cowser, asking if he heard correctly that he went to see “The Great Gatsby” the day before. Henderson chimed in that he was not invited. He was not awake, Cowser responded.

“The third understudy was going for Daisy, she was excellent,” Cowser told Brown. “My stomach was killing me, I had a pizookie right before. But I got through it.”

He was then asked if he believes that the power of the third understudy led him to the postseason win.

“I don’t know,” Cowser responded. “Let’s take a selfie.”

And that they did. Cowser, Brown and Henderson posed as Cowser held up a camera he had ordered on DoorDash.

The next day, Pecchioni reacted to the moment on Instagram, posting a story saying that she was glad the Orioles enjoyed her. Oh, and that understudies slay.

On Wednesday, in a win-or-go-home game, Cowser will see if he can channel more of that understudy magic.