The Orioles are set to host the wild-card series Tuesday and will do so with 14 hitters and 12 pitchers, leaving off a starter who was an unexpected savior for this season.

Albert Suárez is not on the roster for the wild card, despite pitching to a 3.70 ERA this season. The minor league signing who had not pitched in the majors since 2017 was a major boost for the Orioles in the wake of season-ending injuries to several members of their rotation.

Suárez threw 71 pitches on Sunday and likely would have been unavailable for a few days. He could still be added for later rounds.

Matt Bowman, signed to a minor league contract in August and added to the major league roster a week later, is also not on the roster. The team opted to put Colin Selby on instead.

Selby, acquired from the Royals for cash in July, has allowed one hit and no runs in his four innings pitched for the Orioles.

“We just felt Selby, in a couple games he’s thrown for us, is showing really, really good stuff,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Just from a matchup standpoint, we wanted an extra right-hander in the bullpen. He’s got 97 mph fastball and a really good slider so we are excited to have him.”

The full roster:

Infielders: Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O’Hearn, Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson, Ramón Urías, Emmanuel Rivera, Jackson Holliday

Outfielders: Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins, Heston Kjerstad, Colton Cowser, Austin Slater

Catchers: James McCann, Adley Rutschman

Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Game 1 starter), Zach Eflin, Dean Kremer, Keegan Akin, Cade Povich, Danny Coulombe, Jacob Webb, Seranthony Domínguez, Gregory Soto, Colin Selby, Yennier Cano, Cionel Pérez

Correction: This story has been updated to correct Colin Selby’s first name.