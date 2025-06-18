TAMPA — Matt Thaiss had no choice but to put his head down and retreat back to the dugout after swinging wide on Dean Kremer’s splitter.

It was the fourth inning, and with the game tied 1-1 with two outs and Tampa Bay runners on first and third, it was a crucial at-bat with control of the game at stake. Thaiss and Kremer battled, with Thaiss fouling off six in a row to extend the at-bat before Kremer finally got him with that splitter.

Instead of the Rays breaking open the inning, Kremer was able to put an end to the threat, and he walked off the mound visibly pumped. And because he kept things in check, he not only saved his own start but the Orioles’ chance at winning as they went on to beat the Rays 5-1 to even the series.

After that crucial at-bat, the Orioles took the lead in the fifth with a Colton Cowser solo home run to center field. And in the sixth, Ramón Laureano, for the second time Tuesday, hit an RBI single to drive in Jordan Westburg. Gunnar Henderson added another run in the seventh, hitting a single to bring in Dylan Carlson, and Jackson Holliday hit an RBI single in the ninth to send in one final run.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

All of that was possible due to Kremer’s ability to limit the damage in the fourth. While Kremer’s value has been in his durability this season, especially as starting pitching injuries have continued to pile up — Cade Povich on Monday became the latest pitcher to hit the IL — he has had a tendency of late to let one bad inning to ruin an outing.

Last time out, against the Tigers, it was four runs in the fourth, which would end up being the only runs Detroit would score in their win. In his start before that, against the Athletics, he again let in four runs, this time in the third. He would allow just one other run that day in the Orioles 5-4 loss.

On Tuesday, Kremer would go on to pitch one more inning before concluding his outing after the fifth. He allowed just the one run, striking out four and walking two. Kremer passed the game off to Keegan Akin, who was followed by Gregory Soto, Bryan Baker and Félix Bautista took care of the rest of the game.