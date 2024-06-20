NEW YORK — The Orioles made a statement this week.

The Yankees may still be the best team in baseball, but the Orioles are not far off. And they are definitely not going down without a fight.

Baltimore took two of three to win the series, putting up 17 runs against what, prior to Thursday’s onslaught, used to be the team with the lowest ERA. They rounded out the beating with a 17-5 win, and they have won five of seven against the Yankees this year.

The Orioles are only half a game behind the Yankees in the standings.

The Orioles put on this performance with the bottom of their rotation on the mound, using pitchers who, if not for the onslaught of injuries, would not have been in these positions.

Albert Suárez was a low-risk minor league signing who, despite not having his best stuff on Tuesday, kept the Orioles in the game, allowing three runs in 3 2/3 innings. Cade Povich, the rookie making his third career start, overcame early command issues to allow just one in 4 2/3 on Wednesday.

And Cole Irvin, who entered spring training expected to take on a bullpen role and be a depth piece, has been in the rotation all year. He too didn’t look as sharp as he has in other starts but, thanks to an onslaught of offense, he kept the Orioles in position to win.

Anthony Santander hit his 19th home run of the season and his 10th in June. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Thursday’s game, though, belonged to the offense, which put up a season-high run total. Yankees starter Luis Gil has been one of MLB’s best pitchers this season. He entered the day with a 2.03 ERA. He exited it with a 2.77 ERA.

The Orioles scored seven runs off him. Gil lasted just 1 1/3 innings, the Yankees forced to turn to their bullpen early. They needed six relievers to get through the game, seven if counting position player Jose Trevino, who pitched the ninth.

Every Orioles batter except Ramón Urías got a hit. Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman led the way with three hits each, while the veteran core provided the power with Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays hitting homers.

While Santander has heated up right alongside the temperature, hitting 10 home runs this month, Mullins and Hays have taken longer to get to this point. It was Mullins’ first homer since April 26 and just Hays’ third of the season, the other two also coming this month.

It was the most runs the Orioles have scored since 2021, when Baltimore could only dream of being in the position it is now. The Orioles will head to Houston riding this high — with a chance to pass the Yankees in the standings.