Aaron Hicks returns to New York with a bang, but Orioles fall again to Yankees

NEW YORK — Aaron Hicks knew Yankees fans weren’t going to be kind in his return to New York, the good times they endured together and the six playoff appearances no longer relevant to the unforgiving fanbase.

The last time he was at Yankee Stadium, Hicks was hitting just .188 with only one home run through 28 games. The Yankees released him, and the Orioles picked him up a few days later, needing a centerfield replacement with Cedric Mullins on the injured list.

Just like that, New York’s castoff became Baltimore’s treasure.

Hicks has thrived in his new environment. And on Tuesday, he quieted Yankees fans, albeit just for a second, after hitting a home run in the fifth inning. The boos quickly resumed as Hicks rounded the bases, with cheers following after fans threw the ball back onto the field.

Hick’s home run started a three-run inning for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg followed with a double, then Adam Frazier hit a home run to tie the game. The Yankees, though, took the lead back an inning later to take the game 8-4.

The Orioles have now lost six of their last seven games, with the Yankees now only two games behind the Orioles for second place in the American League East. Baltimore only scored once outside of the third inning, going one-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The Orioles aren’t pressed, though, and believe they can get back on the right track, just like Hicks did. In Baltimore, the change of scenery has been just what Hicks needed. He’s comfortable and happy, even sporting a beard and some fuzz on top of his head, things that would have gone against the Yankees’ strict policy.

It helps that he got in the lineup right away, the Orioles needing a sturdy player to man the middle of the outfield until Mullins was healthy.

There was no guarantee he would have a spot when Mullins returned on June 24, but with the way Hicks was playing, manager Brandon Hyde knew he had to find a way to keep him in the lineup.

Now, with Mullins back, Hicks has alternated between left and right field, a spot he hadn’t played since 2017.

“I feel like the whole time I was just fighting for playing time,” Hicks said of his time in New York. “To be able to come here and play every day, like I’ve been saying, has been a huge.”

Hicks’ effort on Tuesday provided some support to pitcher Kyle Gibson, who labored through the first inning. Gibson walked leadoff batter Anthony Rizzo, then Gleyber Torres hit a home run 436 feet. Gibson steadied himself some, making it through six innings. He gave up four earned runs and walked four.

The game got out of hand in the bottom of the seventh, when the Orioles’ Nick Vespi gave up three earned runs. It was just Vespi’s second major league outing of the season; he previously pitched three shutout innings against the Minnesota Twins on June 30.