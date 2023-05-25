Adam Frazier’s soaring three-run homer helps push Orioles past Yankees, 9-6

NEW YORK — Nestor Cortes bent double, both hands on his knees, after the lofted fly ball struck high on the right field foul pole and clanked the Orioles back into the game.

To that point in the seventh inning, the game was firmly in the hands of Cortes and the New York Yankees. But these plucky Orioles, the ones who seem incapable of rolling over or accepting a cause as lost, turned the game around with one floating three-run homer from Adam Frazier.

In that fashion, Baltimore embarked on its best offensive inning of the season, and when right-hander Albert Abreu forced Frazier to ground out in Frazier’s second at-bat of the frame, the Orioles had put eight runs on the board.

That’s the essence of this Orioles team. They experienced a walk-off loss in the series opener Tuesday, were second-best for large portions Wednesday, and yet they came back anyway to win 9-6 against the Yankees. In a season that has featured many shining moments in just the first two months, Wednesday was one of the brightest — going head-to-head with an American League East rival, against a pitcher they’ve often struggled against, and winning.

With this win, Baltimore (32-17) maintained its lead on the Yankees in the division. This game, the Orioles’ 19th comeback win of the season, feels like one fans will remember as a pivotal moment in the season.

It all turned int that one inning.

The cheers at the end of the seventh at Yankee Stadium may have been sarcastic. After Frazier helped to chase Cortes from the game, Gunnar Henderson entered as a pinch hitter and drove a two-run double, Ryan Mountcastle knocked in another with a sacrifice fly, and Anthony Santander and Austin Hays both issued RBI singles.

The breakneck inning flipped a four-run deficit into a four-run lead. Those eight runs were the most Baltimore has scored in a single inning since scoring nine in the eighth inning against Kansas City on Sept. 8, 2021.

Those runs helped to cover for right-hander Tyler Wells’ shaky outing.

Wells recorded eight strikeouts for the second time in his last three starts, matching a career high. But Wells also matched career highs in runs and homers against him, with five Yankees scoring on three long balls. They are what marred his outing, and just as Wells’ strikeout numbers surge this season, so do his home runs. Gleyber Torres took Wells deep twice, and Isiah Kiner-Filefa checked in with the third homer.

Wells was bailed out by an offense that erupted once he was out of the game. They jumped on Cortes, a pitcher they’ve continually had trouble against throughout his career. The four runs against Cortes were the most he’s allowed in his seven starts against Baltimore.

By doing so, the Orioles had breathing room to operate their bullpen without Yennier Cano available after pitching two scoreless innings in Tuesday’s walk-off loss. Instead, left-hander Danny Coulombe proved pivotal, inheriting a bases-loaded situation in the seventh from right-hander Mychal Givens and escaping with just one run charged to Givens.