These teams have a history, and it boiled over into a shouting match that resulted in Orioles manager Brandon Hyde’s ejection in the ninth inning of Friday’s loss to the New York Yankees.

With rain falling at Camden Yards, Yankees right-hander Clay Holmes lost control of a pitch and hit outfielder Heston Kjerstad on the helmet. As Kjerstad left the game, Hyde turned back toward New York’s dugout, pointing and yelling, before he was held back by catcher Austin Wells.

“I’m reacting to their coaches,” Hyde said, adding that “it’s an emotional time at that time. I got my guy who just got hit right in the ear. I’m upset and then I see their dugout. They’re waving at me and yelling at me, so I just didn’t appreciate it at the time”

Hyde was ejected following the fracas, which led to a benches-clearing huddle but didn’t include any further issues.

Earlier this season, the Yankees took issue with what they deemed to be Baltimore’s pitching approach, after the Orioles hit multiple batters, including Aaron Judge. New York responded by plunking Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser the following day, but Baltimore didn’t escalate the situation.

Hyde appeared to react to something said in the New York dugout. The ejection comes during a four-game losing streak that has featured a tepid offensive output.