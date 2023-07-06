Colton Cowser’s big hit, Dean Kremer’s stellar start helps Orioles beat Yankees

NEW YORK — The Orioles were hoping Colton Cowser’s energy and spunky personality — in addition to his sharp playing skills — would provide a spark for a team vying to get back on the right track.

Their intuition was right.

Cowser’s first MLB hit got the Orioles on the board Wednesday night and started a four-run rally. They went on to beat the Yankees 6-3, just their second win in their last eight games.

This hasn’t been an easy stretch for the Orioles, but the players have tried to remain calm, reminding themselves that their hot start means they can afford to have a few rough patches. They are still, after all, in playoff position with four games until the All-Star break.

“Last year we weren’t given this type of luxury, so a four to five game skid felt a whole lot weightier,” Kyle Gibson said. “We understand that we put ourselves in a really good spot right now we can weather storms like this. ... A nice short stretch can turn it around pretty quickly.”

Perhaps Wednesday was the beginning of that.

Dean Kremer, coming off his worst start of the season, turned out one of his best performances. On June 30th, Kremer allowed seven runs in three innings. This time around, he gave up just two runs and struck out a career-high 10 batters in seven innings, tied for his longest outing of the season.

Kremer cruised through his first four innings, giving up just one hit. In the fifth, Josh Donaldson hit a home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

The game paused briefly after that, as an errant throw from Gunnar Henderson struck MASN camera operator Pete Stendel in the first base well. Stendel was carted off the field, but raised a hand up as he exited with paramedics.

When the game resumed, the Yankees were able to tack on one more run, but that would be all Kremer would allow.

The Orioles offense arrived in the sixth, providing some needed support to their starter. Cedric Mullins, batting just .143 since he came back from the injured list, hit a double to open the inning. Aaron Hicks, to more resounding boos, provided a single, setting up runners on both corners for Cowser.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Cowser delivered, sending a single to right field as Mullins scored. Cowser’s best friend Jordan Westburg — who helped make Cowser’s transition to the big leagues seamless — followed with a RBI triple to send two more runs in. Adam Frazier wrapped up the scoring spree, reaching on a fielder’s choice as Westburg scored.