Kyle Gibson pitches like an ace as Orioles clinch series win over Yankees

NEW YORK — This may or may not have been what the Orioles bargained for when they signed right-hander Kyle Gibson during the offseason.

He was seen then as a steadying presence to a young rotation. He was envisioned as a consistent innings eater. He brought value, certainly, but at $10 million for one year, he wasn’t the flashiest signing of the winter.

And yet, on Thursday night, he delivered like a player worth far more.

Gibson, in his efficient manner, mowed through the New York Yankees to secure Baltimore’s fourth straight series win against an American League East rival. It came in the form of a 3-1 victory in which Gibson pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed just two hits.

While Gibson walked four batters, he maneuvered around one of the most dangerous lineups in the league, just as he has in several other matchups against baseball’s best. In starts against the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Yankees — all power-packed lineups — Gibson has thrown a combined 27 innings with just five runs against him.

During spring training, Gibson openly admitted he wasn’t an ace. But in the biggest moments that’s what Gibson has pitched like. For the first time since 2021, the Orioles held the Yankees to three hits or fewer in a game.

After a leadoff single by Gleyber Torres in the first inning, Gibson didn’t allow another hit until Willie Calhoun singled to begin the seventh inning. He struck out three hitters and used his sweeper effectively, although in small doses. On five swings against that offering, Gibson induced four whiffs. And, of the 10 balls put in play on Gibson’s sinker, Yankees batters went just 1-for-10.

Baltimore’s lineup offered little room for Gibson to operate, with one breakthrough against right-hander Clarke Schmidt in his five innings. Adam Frazier, who extended his on-base streak to a career-high 18 games with a double, scored on Anthony Santander’s third single of the game.

Once Gibson had departed, Austin Hays’ two-run double in the eighth inning made the final two innings easier for right-handers Mike Baumann and Yennier Cano. Baumann struck out two batters in a clean eighth before Cano shut the door on his fourth save this season. Cano issued his first walk of the season (in 25 2/3 innings) and gave up a run.

Before then, though, Gibson’s final test in what was a one-run game at the time was in the seventh, with his pitch count rising and Calhoun on first. Gibson struck out shortstop Anthony Volpe. Then, on a ground ball from Oswaldo Cabrera, Gibson stretched as if he’d played first base all his life to secure the inning-ending double play.

Gibson is generally stoic. The passion he shows is often on his days off, when he celebrates his teammates in the dugout after home runs. But, for just a split second, Gibson skipped off first base in a way that appeared as though he might break his typical stolid demeanor.

