You’d hope that, after a shoving match opened up Friday night, maybe the Orioles would start taking swings at the Yankees at the plate, too.

Alas, the Orioles’ bats continued to hibernate Saturday in a disappointing homestand, a five-game slide into the All-Star break against their biggest division rival.

Wake up, Baltimore. You’re getting punked by the Yankees.

Everybody goes through slumps, but fans need a sign of life from a team that leads the league in homers and has made a hallmark of crushing division competition (it entered this series 19-7 against the AL East).

It’s the freakin’ Yankees — what more motivation do you need?

New York has added extra sauce, though, by making target practice out of Orioles hitters. After a report by Jon Heyman that the Yankees “see issue with O’s pitching style” after Albert Suárez hit Aaron Judge on the hand June 18, New York plunked five Orioles in the next three games. The last of them came Friday, when Heston Kjerstad took a 97-mph heater to the dome, sending him into concussion protocol.

The ultimate tally is Yankees pitchers have hit Orioles batters 10 times this season and the Orioles have hit only three. Before Saturday’s game, a YES broadcaster asked New York manager Aaron Boone about people getting hit “on both sides” — in the same manner you might say Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield “both drew some blood” when Tyson bit off his ear.

After shouting at the Yankees dugout and getting ejected Friday, manager Brandon Hyde later said emotions got the better of him as he jawed with the Yankees bench in the middle of an ensuing scrum. But, if you don’t call out the B.S. in a heated moment like that, when do you do it?

Although Hyde and general manager Mike Elias gamely called it a consequence of New York attempting to pitch inside to O’s hitters, the differential screams that the Yankees are pitching aggressively and perhaps even recklessly, playing bully ball against a young, up-and-coming franchise that got the better of them last year.

The best revenge is the winning kind, and that’s what the Orioles talked about in the clubhouse Friday night, hoping to hurt New York on the scoreboard rather than targeting players in the batter’s box.

It should be all the motivation in the world for the Orioles, who have needed a spark this week more than anytime in the last two regular seasons. So far in the series, there’s been no mistaking the aggressor — and which team looks shaky in the spotlight.

A good bet to take a bathroom break recently has been when the Orioles get a runner into scoring position. Their team OPS with RISP has been about league average this season, but in July it has come crashing down. In this homestand, Baltimore has gone 1-for-31 with runners in scoring position.

If not for a fourth-inning triple by Ryan O’Hearn — a dart that sent Alex Verdugo crashing into the left field wall — the most exciting moment of Saturday’s tilt might have been minutes before, when Relish won the hot dog race.

At least the defensive performance was better than the sleepwalking of the past few days, which saw missed grounders, fly balls lost in the lights, cutoff throws with no one covering bases. But the offense that has been one of the best in the majors still needs to resurface.

The Yankees painted a vivid counterpoint, punching out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Catcher Austin Wells battled in an extended at-bat before launching a three-run homer over the right field wall. Later in the game, Juan Soto and Judge ripped back-to-back solo shots — Judge especially showing why the Orioles have been reluctant to serve him strikes in the last few at-bats.

The rattle of cheers from pinstripe-clad spectators swathed across Camden Yards was an irritating backdrop to the scene. It’s a reminder of the bad old days, when the Yankees and their fans would simply come in and take what they wanted.

It’s probably too far to say the striking difference in poise between these teams in this series points to long-term trouble. After all, the Orioles still own the season series for now. But these final few games before the All-Star break have been concerning data points — Baltimore could use a dose of nastiness and indignation to push back against New York’s unchecked aggression.

The question at heart: Do they have that edge in the clubhouse now? For Saturday, the Orioles’ quiet performance didn’t meet the moment.

“We’re looking for a spark,” Hyde said.

They had one Friday. The Orioles just couldn’t fan it into a flame.