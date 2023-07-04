Yankees score six unanswered runs to beat Orioles in series opener

NEW YORK — The Orioles seemed like they had gotten past this.

They broke their four-game losing streak on Sunday, thanks to a lucky break when rookie Jordan Westburg was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the winning run. It didn’t matter to them how they won, they said after the game, all that matter was that they were back on the right track.

They were even cruising through the early part of the game on Monday. But that juju from Sunday quickly wore off as the Yankees scored six unanswered runs to win the first of the four-game series, 6-3.

“Obviously a tough one,” Ryan O’Hearn said. “I feel like we should have won that one.”

The Orioles’ offense looked promising in the first few innings against Domingo Germán, who threw a perfect game in his last outing.

O’Hearn made sure early on that Germán could not repeat anything nearing that historic outing from five days ago, hitting a single in the second and advancing to second on a fielding error. Cedric Mullins then snapped his 0-for-11 streak by singling to bring him home.

The Orioles tacked on two more runs in the third thanks to a series of knocks from the top of the order. Gunnar Henderson had a base hit, followed by a RBI double from Adley Rutschman and a RBI single from O’Hearn.

Baltimore chased Germán out after just 4 1/3, putting up nine hits and three runs against him.

At the time, that seemed like it would have been enough of a cushion for Tyler Wells, who was cruising until Anthony Volpe stepped up to the plate in the fifth inning. He hit a solo home run to left field. Then his teammate Kyle HIgashioka followed by doing the same thing.

They were the 14th and 15th solo home runs Wells has given up this season, imperfections in what has otherwise been a near flawless season for him. It’s one of his main focal points for the second half of the season, Wells said, but he doesn’t feel a though its a major problem unless they turn into two or three-run home runs, as he’s still able to keep the game in control.

Wells exited after six innings on Monday with the Orioles still holding onto a one run lead.

“Other than the two solo homers, I would say it was pretty solid,” he said. “Any day you go out there and give your team a chance to win I would say is a successful day.”

Mike Baumann let two on and was replaced by Yennier Cano. Cano, who was named an All-Star on Sunday, made a costly, uncharacteristic mistake, sending a wild pitch past Rutschman to allow Volpe to score to tie the game.

Things weren’t out of hand, though, until Harrison Bader hit a towering three-run home run off Danny Coulombe to give the Yankees a 6-3 lead.

The Orioles had no response. They were 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position.