As if things couldn’t get any worse for the Orioles on the injury front, closer Félix Bautista and starter Zach Eflin are both done for the season, interim manager Tony Mansolino announced Tuesday.

Bautista has a “significant shoulder injury” and will meet with a doctor later this week to determine next steps, Mansolino said. Zach Eflin, who has been on the injured list twice this season with lower back discomfort, will have a season-ending lumbar microdiscectomy procedure next week.

Bautista felt the shoulder pain after the All-Star break and was placed on the injured list July 24. There was too much inflammation during the initial MRI to get clear imaging, but an additional one showed the damage. The team will share more details after the next appointment, Mansolino said, and it’s too early to know if this injury will impact his readiness for next season.

After missing all of the 2024 season recovering from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery, Bautista was ready by opening day and pitched close to the form he showed in 2023. He had 19 saves and a 2.60 ERA in 35 games.

Without Bautista and the four relievers traded prior to the deadline — Seranthony Domínguez, Gregory Soto, Bryan Baker and Andrew Kittredge — the Orioles have not had a designated closer. They have mainly relied on Keegan Akin, who blew the save in Sunday’s loss to the Athletics. Yennier Cano will also likely get some opportunities.

Zach Eflin pitches in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 28. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

For Eflin, it’s possible that he’s already pitched his last game for the Orioles, as he will be a free agent after the season. Acquired at last year’s deadline, Eflin was the Orioles’ opening day starter this season and was expected to lead the rotation. Instead, he’s struggled and dealt with lat and back injuries. He made 14 starts this season, pitching to a 5.93 ERA.

Eflin will rehab at his home in Florida after the procedure.

The Orioles have been hit hard by injuries this year, with nearly every core member missing time at some point this season. Grayson Rodriguez, who was expected to anchor the top of the rotation alongside Eflin, had elbow debridement surgery on Monday and will not throw a single meaningful pitch this year.

Colton Cowser (concussion, second stint on the injured list), Jorge Mateo (hamstring), Gary Sánchez (knee, second stint on the injured list) and Tyler O’Neill (right wrist inflammation, third stint on the injured list) are still out.

In a rare bit of positive injury news, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells, both recovering from elbow surgeries in 2024, could be back before the end of the month. Bradish has two more rehab starts, Mansolino said, and then could join the rotation. Wells has three more rehab starts and then the Orioles will determine if he returns as a starter or reliever. With the team essentially out of playoff contention, the goal for both is to just get innings under them so they can head into the offseason healthy and be full-go in spring training.

Albert Suárez (shoulder) who has not pitched in a game this year, will make his first rehab start on Tuesday with Double-A Chesapeake. Suárez, who pitched in the rotation and bullpen last year, is not being stretched out as a starter.