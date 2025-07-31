Orioles starter Zach Eflin is being placed back on the injured list with low back discomfort, the same ailment that sent him to the sideline in late June.

Right-hander Brandon Young, who pitched the first quality start of his major league career on Tuesday, was recalled in a corresponding move.

This is Eflin’s third stint on the injured list this season. The right-hander also missed time with a right lat strain in April. While this doesn’t mean that he can’t be traded before Thursday’s 6 p.m. deadline, it does hurt his value as teams might question his durability.

The Orioles are in selling mode and have shown a willingness to trade anyone with an expiring contract — and even those who do not. So far, they’ve already moved relievers Bryan Baker, Seranthony Domínguez, Gregory Soto and Andrew Kittredge, and infielder Ramon Urías. Eflin, acquired at last year’s deadline, is a free agent after this season.

Eflin has a 5.93 ERA in 14 starts this season. He first felt the discomfort on June 28, leaving his start against the Rays after one inning. He spent just over three weeks on the injured list, returning on June 23 in Cleveland, where he allowed two runs in five innings. On Monday, he allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Blue Jays.

“I thought the ball was coming out of his hand OK,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said after Eflin’s most recent start. “Not quite as crisp as the first start. I think that’s pretty normal in this scenario. That Toronto lineup is good. You have to give those guys a lot of credit, too. I thought he battled. Didn’t have his best stuff tonight and I thought he battled and got us into the fifth, and we’re thankful for that.”

The Orioles, who are off Thursday, have not announced their starting pitchers for their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, but Eflin likely would have slotted into one of the games.

With Eflin, the Orioles now have five starting pitchers on the injured list. Grayson Rodriguez has not pitched in a game this season as an elbow injury, then a lat problem, have kept him out. He is getting second opinions.

Albert Suárez (right subscapularis strain) has been on the injured list all season as well but is scheduled to throw to hitters soon. Cade Povich (left hip inflammation) made his fourth rehab start on Tuesday and is expected back in early August.

Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish, both recovering from 2024 elbow surgeries, have each made multiple rehab starts and could return before the season is over.